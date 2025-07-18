Betsson AB: Betsson AB interim report January - June 2025

QUARTER APRIL - JUNE 2025

Group revenue was EUR 303.7 (271.5) million, an increase of 12%. Organic increase of 16%.

Casino revenue increased by 11%. Sportsbook revenue increased by 15% and the sportsbook margin was 9.5% (8.6%).

EBITDA was EUR 84.1 (77.6) million, an increase of 8%. The EBITDA margin was 27.7% (28.6%).

Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 69.0 (64.1) million, an increase of 8%. The EBIT margin was 22.7% (23.6%).

Net income was EUR 49.2 (44.4) million, corresponding to EUR 0.36 (0.33) per share.

Operating cash flow was EUR 41.1 (75.8) million.

Net debt was EUR -151.8 (-93.1) million.

Active customers were 1.4 (1.4) million.

THE PERIOD JANUARY - JUNE 2025

Group revenue was EUR 597.3 (519.7) million, an increase of 15%. Organic increase of 18%.

EBITDA was EUR 161.8 (149.2) million, an increase of 8%. The EBITDA margin was 27.1% (28.7%).

Operating income (EBIT) was EUR 133.0 (122.0) million, an increase of 9%. The EBIT margin was 22.3% (23.5%).

Net income was EUR 97.3 (87.2) million, corresponding to EUR 0.71 (0.63) per share.

Operating cash flow was EUR 127.5 (125.8) million.

The AGM approved dividend to shareholders of EUR 104.4 (88.5) million, corresponding to EUR 0.76 (0.645) per share of which 0.10 euro per share is a special dividend. The first of two installments was distributed to the shareholders in June.

CEO COMMENT

"Continued profitable growth and strengthened market positions"

With continued strong customer engagement, continuous product development and a growing market presence, Betsson is well positioned to capture global growth opportunities in the structurally attractive market for online gaming.

In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to deliver value to customers, partners and shareholders. Group revenue increased by 12 percent and operating income increased by 8 percent compared to the corresponding quarter last year, which included the UEFA European Championship and Copa America. The increase was mainly driven by continued strong growth in Latin America, where revenue increased by 35 percent and reached new record levels, with Peru and Argentina as the main drivers. It is gratifying to see how we continue to strengthen our leading market positions in these countries through both strategic and tactical market activities as well as targeted product development.

Our strategic sponsorships continue to be an important piece of our marketing strategy. Through our partnerships with big clubs such as Inter and Boca Juniors, we increase visibility and also take a more obvious place in the everyday life of sports, not only as a sponsor but as part of the sports experience and excitement, where we create added value for the fans, clubs and Betsson. Inter's success in the Champions League meant that Betsson's brand was shown to several hundred million TV viewers during the playoffs and the final. In June, a three-year jersey sponsorship agreement was signed with the renowned Belgian football club Club Brugge that is set to play in Europe during the autumn and hopefully can repeat previous years' European success. Our involvement in tennis also continues - at home, we recently extended our sponsorship with the classic ATP tournament in Båstad.

The quarter was characterized by a high level of activity throughout the organization. In line with our marketing strategy, the Group's global flagship brand Betsson was launched in Georgia and Lithuania during the quarter. The aim is to realize economies of scale through international marketing and exposure through major sponsorships. In front of 45,000 spectators in Georgia's capital Tbilisi, a selection of the country's best football legends were matched against former star players from Barcelona, including Ronaldinho, in an exhibition match where the Betsson brand was launched at the same time as the Group celebrated ten years of market presence in Georgia.

During the quarter, we also continued to strengthen the customer experience through investments in product and technology development. We are continuously improving the user interface for all devices, and in Argentina a new mobile app was launched at the beginning of July. Smooth payments are a key factor for customer satisfaction, and we're constantly working to integrate the best payment solutions for each individual market. Within the sportsbook, we continue to expand the range of live bets and combined odds. In June, the integration of Betsson's own sportsbook at BetFirst in Belgium also began.

Betsson continues to take an active role in supporting a sustainable gaming culture. In May, for the second year in a row, we organised a sustainability day at one of the largest industry events in Europe, NEXT Valletta. The agenda included topics such as sustainable gaming regulations, cooperation to increase channelisation, the promotion of responsible gaming and the contribution of sports sponsorship to local communities.

We are entering the third quarter with good pace and confidence. With a constant focus on product development, data-driven marketing and responsible gaming, we are well placed to continue delivering profitable growth.

PRESENTATION OF THE INTERIM REPORT

Today at 09:00 CEST, Betsson invites analysts, investors and media to participate in the presentation of the interim report for the second quarter. The report will be presented by CEO Pontus Lindwall and CFO Martin Öhman. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session. Participants are welcome to join via the webcast or telephone conference.

Link to participate in the webcast:

https://betsson.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025/register

Written questions can be asked via the webcast. Link to ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://events.inderes.com/betsson/q2-report-2025/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Pontus Lindwall, President and CEO Betsson AB

pontus.lindwall@betssonab.com

Martin Öhman, CFO Betsson AB

martin.ohman@betssonab.com

Roland Glasfors, Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

+46 760 024863

ir@betssonab.com

This information is information that Betsson AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:30 CEST on 18 July, 2025.

About Betsson AB

Betsson AB is an engaged owner of fast-growing companies in the online gaming industry. We are one of the leading online gaming groups worldwide and have the ambition to grow faster than the market, organically and through acquisitions. Growth should be generated in a profitable and sustainable manner. Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap (BETS-B).