Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 09:06
2,225 Euro
-0,22 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2352,32011:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q2 2025

Q2, April - June 2025

· Net lettings: SEK 15 (15) million
· Rental income: SEK 118 (99)
· Net operating income: SEK 100 (86) million
· Net financial items: SEK -39 (-47) million
· Profit from property management: SEK 48 (11) million
· Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 48 (37) million
· Changes in value of properties: SEK 35 (-23) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 0.5%
· Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 42 (-39) million, equating to SEK 0.26 (-0.30) per share before and after dilution

January - June 2025

· Net lettings: SEK 32 (27) million
· Rental income: SEK 231 (192) million
· Net operating income: SEK 194 (167) million
· Net financial items: SEK -75 (-74) million
· Profit from property management: SEK 93 (36) million
· Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 93 (62) million
· Changes in value of properties: SEK 92 (-63) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.2%
· Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 124 (-69) million, equating to SEK 0.63 (-0.58) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

The second quarter of 2025 has been eventful, with operations continuing at a high pace. Prisma Properties has completed several strategically important acquisitions and continue to deliver strong net lettings.

" I am delighted to say that we ended the second quarter with our first acquisition in Finland, in a market where we see great potential. The acquisition increases the proportion of grocery in our portfolio and also the average return in the portfolio. During the second quarter, we signed several long-term leases with leading discount retail operators, which will secure stable cash flows and strengthen our earnings over time. With a team of dedicated employees, a clear strategy and our entry into a new market, we are in a strong position going into the autumn. I am genuinely looking forward to everything we can achieve together during the rest of 2025", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Mässing, CEO
fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0) 70-277 01 48

Martin Lindqvist, CFO Prisma Properties
martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se
+46 70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, and plans to expand further in Sweden and the other Nordic countries. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.