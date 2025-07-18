Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q2 2025

Q2, April - June 2025

· Net lettings: SEK 15 (15) million

· Rental income: SEK 118 (99)

· Net operating income: SEK 100 (86) million

· Net financial items: SEK -39 (-47) million

· Profit from property management: SEK 48 (11) million

· Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 48 (37) million

· Changes in value of properties: SEK 35 (-23) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 0.5%

· Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 42 (-39) million, equating to SEK 0.26 (-0.30) per share before and after dilution

January - June 2025



· Net lettings: SEK 32 (27) million

· Rental income: SEK 231 (192) million

· Net operating income: SEK 194 (167) million

· Net financial items: SEK -75 (-74) million

· Profit from property management: SEK 93 (36) million

· Adjusted profit from property management, excluding items affecting comparability: SEK 93 (62) million

· Changes in value of properties: SEK 92 (-63) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.2%

· Net profit/loss for the period: SEK 124 (-69) million, equating to SEK 0.63 (-0.58) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

The second quarter of 2025 has been eventful, with operations continuing at a high pace. Prisma Properties has completed several strategically important acquisitions and continue to deliver strong net lettings.

" I am delighted to say that we ended the second quarter with our first acquisition in Finland, in a market where we see great potential. The acquisition increases the proportion of grocery in our portfolio and also the average return in the portfolio. During the second quarter, we signed several long-term leases with leading discount retail operators, which will secure stable cash flows and strengthen our earnings over time. With a team of dedicated employees, a clear strategy and our entry into a new market, we are in a strong position going into the autumn. I am genuinely looking forward to everything we can achieve together during the rest of 2025", says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and long-term owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant (QSR) sectors. The company owns nearly 140 properties, primarily in Sweden and in Denmark, and plans to expand further in Sweden and the other Nordic countries. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm.