RenewSys will add eight new encapsulant manufacturing lines at its recently commissioned facility in India, increasing its total encapsulant production capacity to 30 GW across 19 lines. From pv magazine India RenewSys, an integrated manufacturer of PV modules and components, has revealed plans to install eight new encapsulant manufacturing lines at its recently factory in Khopoli, Maharashtra. The expansion will bring the company's total encapsulant production capacity to 30 GW across 19 lines, targeting rising demand in both Indian and global solar markets. The company currently operates seven ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...