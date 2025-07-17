Vimian Group AB: Vimian Group AB (publ) CEO Patrik Eriksson steps down

Today, Vimian Group AB (publ) ("Vimian") announces that Patrik Eriksson steps down from his position as CEO of Vimian with immediate effect. Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, CFO of Vimian, is appointed interim CEO. The recruitment process for a new CEO will be initiated immediately.

"Viman enjoys a strong position as a global leader in niches of animal health with significant unmet medical needs and attractive growth prospects. The potential for Vimian in the global animal health market is significant and the Board of Directors has agreed that a different leadership is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders for the long term. Focus will be on accelerating the execution of Vimian's strategic pillars of driving profitable organic and M&A driven growth, leveraging the scale and advantages of being a global group while building on the strong entrepreneurial culture in the company. The Board is confident in the company's strategy and financial targets and our ability to successfully execute on our business plans across our four segments", says Magnus Welander, Chairman of the Board in Vimian and continues:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Patrik for his contributions to Vimian's development. Under his tenure the company has delivered strong growth, entered new fast-growing market niches and completed the list change to the main market".

Additional changes to the Vimian Group executive management team

Effective today, Alireza Tajbakhsh will, in addition to his current role as Head of Vimian's Veterinary Services segment, assume interim operational responsibility for Vimian's MedTech segment. He succeeds Guy Spörri who has decided to leave the company at year-end. Furthermore, Bart Bremer, Chief People Officer, is appointed member of Vimian's executive management team.

All the above changes are effective today 17 July 2025.

Interim report and conference call

Vimian Group AB will publish its Interim Report for the second quarter of 2025 on Friday, 18 July, at 07.45 (CET). A conference call will be organised on the same day at 09.00 (CET) where Magnus Welander, Chairman of the Board, and Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie, CFO and interim CEO, will participate.

To attend the telephone conference:

Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q2-report-2025/dial-in

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://vimian-group.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2025

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Welander

Chairman of the Board of Directors

+46 70 332 55 04

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories, sells to over 80 markets, has 1,200 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 375 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-17 18:30 CEST.