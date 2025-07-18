DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.9534 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24616346 CODE: MWOZ LN ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ LN LEI Code: 213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 Sequence No.: 396377 EQS News ID: 2171730 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 18, 2025 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)