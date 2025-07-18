Fort Worth, TX, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Buxton, Elevar, and Audiense Unite Under a New Brand: Audiense

Fort Worth, TX - July 18, 2025 - Buxton, a pioneer in location intelligence and customer analytics, today announced its rebrand as Audiense. The new brand unifies the strengths of three organizations-Buxton, Elevar (acquired in January 2024), and the original Audiense (acquired in March 2025), into a single suite of offerings tailored for today's customer-centric business.

This change marks a significant step in the company's evolution, aligning decades of expertise with AI-powered capabilities to help brands connect with real people, both online and in person.

"Audiense is more than a name change. It reflects what we're building and our shared belief that strategic growth begins with a deep understanding of your audience," said Jim Swift, CEO of Audiense.

Bringing Together Proven Strengths

Buxton: 30+ years of experience in market planning, predictive analytics, and location intelligence.

Elevar: advanced ecommerce tracking, first-party behavioral data, and enabling digital analytics.

Audiense: real-time consumer segmentation, social and cultural insights, intent signals, and fast-turnaround innovative intelligence tools.

Together, these capabilities now form the refreshed Audiense -a unified set of solutions that helps brands understand not just who their customers are, but why, where, and how they make decisions.

Smarter Insights, real-world impact

Audiense equips marketing, insights, and strategy teams to:

Build a holistic view of customers across online and offline channels

Act quickly with AI-powered recommendations

Personalize at scale and improve marketing efficiency

Replace static reports with dynamic, decision-ready intelligence

Plan and optimize in-person touchpoints-from physical locations, pop-ups, or branded activations.

All Buxton, Elevar, and Audiense products will continue to be actively sold and fully supported.

The brand rollout will continue in the coming months, featuring an updated visual identity, unified messaging, and deeper product alignment. Clients will continue to receive uninterrupted service, now with expanded capabilities.

About Audiense

Audiense is an AI-powered suite of solutions that helps brands transform complex customer data into meaningful insights and measurable outcomes. Backed by PSG Equity, Audiense combines capabilities from location intelligence, ecommerce analytics, and real-time audience insights to deliver a holistic view of customer behavior, motivation, and intent.

Built for strategy, marketing, and growth teams, Audiense empowers brands to engage the right people online and in person, and to personalize every interaction with clarity and precision.

To learn more, visit www.audiense.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Wakimoto

SVP, Marketing

tiffany.wakimoto@audiense.com

