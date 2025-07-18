Anzeige
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
18.07.2025
UPDATE -- KOORUI G Series Combo - G2411P and G2741L - Makes a Strong Prime Day Debut with Budget Gaming Appeal

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025, a rising global force in smart hardware and consumer electronics, unveiled its latest G Series gaming monitors - G2411P and G2741L - ahead of Prime Day. Designed with precision, speed, and compatibility in mind, this performance-driven duo empowers mainstream gamers and creative professionals to elevate their desk setups with confidence.

On the first day of Prime Day, the KOORUI's latest G Series monitors made a powerful market debut. G2411P quickly surged into the Top 10 best-selling monitors on Amazon US, while the combined search volume and conversion rate for both models saw a significant week-over-week increase. Early adopters hailed the monitors as "the best value-for-performance," reinforcing KOORUI's unique positioning in the competitive gaming display landscape.

*KOORUI's latest G Series monitors

*KOORUI's latest G Series monitors

Rather than chasing specs alone, KOORUI's strategy emphasizes real user experience. With seamless dual-screen setups and optimized desk aesthetics, both G2411P and G2741L are designed to support beginner and intermediate gamers alike. By making high-performance gaming more accessible, KOORUIcontinues to champion the democratization of esports technology.

"We want to empower more users to step into the gaming world without compromising their experience," said a KOORUImarketing representative Mr. Hunter.

Behind the brand is a story of passion and purpose. KOORUI was founded on a simple belief: that intelligent technology should enhance everyday life. The team, made up of researchers, designers, quality engineers, and support professionals, is united by a common mission-to make smart, high-quality products affordable for everyone.

KOORUI's product lineup ranges from entry-level 75Hz monitors to high-end 200Hz+ displays. With options spanning IPS, VA panels, and OLED,paired, curved screens, and eco-conscious designs, the brand ensures users at all levels find their perfect match.

The strong performance of the G Series on Prime Day underscores KOORUI's commitment to delivering thoughtful design and reliable quality at scale. As its global footprint widens, KOORUIis increasingly seen not as an entry-level option, but as a smart, experience-first choice for today's gamers and professionals.

About KOORUI

KOORUIblends innovative panel manufacturing with human-centered product design. Its monitor lineup empowers creators, gamers, and professionals around the globe with reliable, high-performance visual solutions.

Press Contact:
KOORUI PR Team
Email: hkcprcontact@szhk.com.cn
Website:
https://www.koorui.net/
https://www.hkcglobal.net/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f84e0d69-ca34-4674-91e9-1549ef109860


