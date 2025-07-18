DJ Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.76 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 886976 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 396382 EQS News ID: 2171742 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2171742&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2025 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)