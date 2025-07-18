Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 11:30 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A 14-meter balloon crowns the world's largest living flower carpet in Santafé Shopping Center in Medellín

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santafé Shopping Center in Medellín has unveiled the 15th edition of the world's largest living flower carpet, featuring a 14-meter-tall hot air balloon sculpture, as a prelude to the city's upcoming Flower Festival, which begins August 1.

Photograph of a carpet made with flowers in Medellín (Colombia). The Santafé Shopping Centre in Medellín presented its 15th edition of the world's largest carpet made with live flowers. EFE/STR (PRNewsfoto/Santafé Shopping Center)

"We have this grand, majestic, and emblematic flower carpet, the largest living carpet in both Colombia and the world, which will be on display for 48 days in the Medellín plaza," María Fernanda Bertel, general manager of Santafé Shopping Center, told EFE.

The plaza housing the carpet spans 1,000 square meters, with 800 square meters covered by 25,000 plants, including more than 200,000 petunias and marigolds. All the flowers used in the installation come from various nurseries in eastern Antioquia, the department of which Medellín is the capital.

What began fifteen years ago as a tribute to the region's silletera tradition-by showcasing "the city's largest silleta"-has become a major tourist attraction during the Flower Festival, according to Bertel.

Silletas are wooden frames that were once used by local farmers to carry loads on their backs. Bertel noted that the 2024 edition of the flower carpet attracted 2.8 million visitors, including locals, Colombians from other regions, and international tourists. This year, organizers hope to surpass that figure.

Economically, the "flower season" is the second most important of the year for the shopping center's co-owners, after December. The exhibition coincides with major citywide events such as Colombiamoda in late July and the Flower Festival in early August. According to Bertel, the season accounts for between 27% and 30% of the annual sales for the center's business partners.

This year's artistic theme, The Journey of the Flowers, invites visitors to Santafé to "become adventurers" and explore figures that adorned previous editions of the carpet-such as a seahorse, parrots, hummingbirds, and butterflies-now displayed throughout the shopping center, Bertel said.

For the first time, visitors can also view the flower carpet from its center and at a height of 2.8 meters by stepping into the basket of the hot air balloon that forms part of the installation.

Although the Flower Festival runs from August 1 to 10, the floral installation at Santafé Shopping Center will remain open to the public until August 31.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733949/Santafe_Shopping_Center.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-14-meter-balloon-crowns-the-worlds-largest-living-flower-carpet-in-santafe-shopping-center-in-medellin-302508596.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.