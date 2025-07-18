AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStarHealth Brands - ALST Announces Intentions for Youth Soccer

AllStar Health Brands / Global Brands Launch AI Training Program for Development of Soccer Academies Starting September

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / AllStar Health Brands, a leader in sports development and health-related initiatives, is excited to announce the launch of a cutting-edge AI training program dedicated to the development of soccer academies. Starting this September, this innovative initiative aims to revolutionize youth soccer training by integrating advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

The program is projected to generate an initial monthly revenue of approximately $30,000, marking a significant step in the company's strategic growth and commitment to advancing soccer talent development worldwide.

This AI-driven training initiative will empower soccer academies with data-driven insights and personalized training modules, fostering the growth of young athletes and enhancing their performance on the field. AllStar Health Brands continues to build on its international sports partnerships, including ongoing collaborations with prominent soccer clubs in Italy and North America.

"We are thrilled to introduce AI technology into our soccer academy development programs," said Peter Wanner, President, AllStar Health Brands. "This marks a new era for youth soccer training, combining innovation with our passion for nurturing talent."

The program also aligns with AllStar's broader mission to support youth sports through dedicated funding and development resources across the United States, Canada, and internationally.

Commitment to Shareholders

CEO PETE WANNER commented:

"We are deeply committed to creating value for our shareholders by pursuing high-impact projects both at home and internationally. The support from the local government and our progress in ITALY reflect the strength of our vision and partnerships. We look forward to sharing further developments in the near future."

The Company will continue to provide timely updates as these projects

About AllStar Health Brands / AllStar Global Brands

AllStar is a diversified company focused on health, wellness, sports, and entertainment sectors. Through strategic partnerships and global initiatives, the Company aims to build impactful brands and experiences that promote healthier, more active lifestyles.

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product offerings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Pete Wanner, CEO AllStarHealth Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: +1 416.918.6987

email: peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/allstarhealth-brands-alst-announces-intentions-for-youth-soccer-1049772