Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: Wilmington Pharmacy Wins IPC's 2025 Dan Moudry Most Valuable Pharmacy Award

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is thrilled to announce Wilmington Pharmacy of Los Angeles, CA, as the recipient of the Dan Moudry Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award for 2025. The prestigious award was presented to Jitesh and Nisha Zala at the IPC Annual Business Meeting on July 11, during McKesson ideaShare 2025 in Nashville, TN.

Jitesh Zala began his pharmacy journey alongside his father in 2008, continuing a legacy that started decades earlier with IPC. Today, he and his wife Nisha operate four community-focused pharmacies across Southern California, including Wilmington Pharmacy, where their dedication to accessible care and personalized service has become a hallmark. From launching a bedside delivery program to expanding clinical consultations and health education efforts, the Zalas have transformed how their pharmacies serve patients.

"Wilmington Pharmacy exemplifies a thriving independent community pharmacy," said IPC President and CEO Marc Essensa. "Jitesh & Nisha have cultivated an empowered staff that has enabled them to introduce innovative solutions, benefitting the entire community."

"We are honored to receive this award from IPC," said Jitesh & Nisha, owners of Wilmington Pharmacy. "Their support has been crucial in allowing us to serve our community effectively."

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC): IPC is a member-owned GPO dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies across the United States. With a focus on advocacy, purchasing power, and operational excellence, IPC empowers pharmacies to thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

Caption for photo: Jitesh & Nisha Zala, winners of IPC's 2025 Most Valuable Pharmacy (MVP) Award

