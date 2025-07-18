In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, forecasts that Europe and North America will benefit from relatively strong solar conditions in the second half of the year, while other major solar markets face more unfavourable trends. After a good start to 2025 for many regions, seasonal forecasts show a more mixed outlook heading into the second half of the year. North America and Europe are expected to benefit from relatively strong solar conditions, while other major markets face more uncertainty or unfavourable trends. These insights are drawn from multiple seasonal models ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...