Nokian Tyres plc Half Year Financial Report January-June 2025: Strong operating profit improvement in the second quarter. Actions ongoing to further strengthen financial performance

April-June 2025

Net sales were EUR 343.7 million (April-June 2024: 324.6). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 6.9%. Sales growth outperformed the market in all regions.

Segments operating profit was EUR 26.3 million (20.1), an improvement of 30.6%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire sales, price increases implemented in the first quarter, and lower manufacturing and supply chain costs. Operating profit was EUR 14.8 million (8.4). EUR -11.5 million (-11.7) was booked as non-IFRS exclusions.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.00 (0.01).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 16.5 million (-57.9).

January-June 2025

Net sales were EUR 613.2 million (January-June 2024: 561.2). With comparable currencies, net sales increased by 10.0%. Sales growth outperformed the market in all regions.

Segments operating profit was EUR 7.8 million (5.0), an improvement of 56.5%. The increase was driven by higher passenger car tire sales, price increases implemented in the first quarter, and lower manufacturing and supply chain costs. Operating profit was EUR -21.1 million (-17.8). EUR -28.9 million (-22.8) was booked as non-IFRS exclusions.

Earnings per share were EUR -0.27 (-0.18).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -105.3 million (-145.2).

Paolo Pompei started as President and CEO of Nokian Tyres on January 1, 2025.

Guidance for 2025 (unchanged)

In 2025, Nokian Tyres' net sales are expected to grow and segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales to improve compared to the previous year.

Assumptions for 2025

Tire demand in Nokian Tyres' markets is expected to remain at the previous year's level in 2025. Development of global economy as well as geopolitical, trade and tariff uncertainties may cause volatility to the company's business environment.

Nokian Tyres' sales growth is based on increasing capacity in the Romanian and US factories as well as good availability of finished goods inventories.

Paolo Pompei, President and CEO:

"Nokian Tyres' business developed favorably in the second quarter. Net sales increased by 7%, supported by positive contributions from all business units. Our Passenger Car Tyres segment outperformed the market, and we strengthened our position across all regions. The Group's segments operating profit improved significantly.

As outlined in our Q1 report, we have accelerated our efforts to enhance financial performance. It is encouraging to see early positive results from these actions. We introduced price and product mix adjustments to offset increased raw material costs and to gradually strengthen our position in Central Europe and North America.

Since the beginning of the year, we have implemented several operational initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, increasing productivity, and strengthening cash management across the organization. We expect these measures to continue delivering results throughout the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

In Romania, the ramp-up of our operations is proceeding according to plan. During the quarter, we began commercial deliveries of our new Nokian Tyres Seasonproof 2, manufactured at our new facility and engineered to provide premium performance in the all-season tire segment.

In the second quarter, we once again received recognition for our long-term sustainability efforts, as TIME magazine included Nokian Tyres among the world's 500 most sustainable companies. We were ranked 98th on the list, reflecting our strong performance in environmental and social responsibility.

While geopolitical tensions and evolving tariff dynamics continue to create short-term uncertainty, we remain focused on the factors within our control. In 2025, our goal is to grow net sales and improve segments operating profit as a percentage of net sales compared to the previous year.

This year marks the conclusion of a three-year investment phase, during which we have invested approximately EUR 800 million in expanding our production capacity. While these investments have temporarily impacted profitability and cash flow, they were essential for securing our long-term success.

Building a new foundation requires significant effort. I would like to sincerely thank all Nokian Tyres employees for embracing our ongoing transformation with competence, enthusiasm, and strong commitment."

Key figures

EUR million 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 2024 Net sales 343.7 324.6 613.2 561.2 1,289.8 Net sales change, % 5.9 % 10.7 % 9.3 % 6.0 % 9.9 % Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 6.9 % 11.2 % 10.0 % 6.8 % 10.6 % Operating profit 14.8 8.4 -21.1 -17.8 1.8 Operating profit, % 4.3 % 2.6 % -3.4 % -3.2 % 0.1 % Result before tax 2.4 1.3 -44.9 -30.3 -31.5 Result for the period 0.6 0.8 -37.2 -24.6 -22.8 EPS, EUR 0.00 0.01 -0.27 -0.18 -0.17











Segments EBITDA 57.2 46.8 69.7 59.3 185.2 Segments EBITDA, % 16.7 % 14.4 % 11.4 % 10.6 % 14.4 % Segments operating profit 26.3 20.1 7.8 5.0 71.4 Segments operating profit change, % 30.6 % 32.6 % 56.5 % 370.5 % 9.6 % Segments operating profit, % 7.7 % 6.2 % 1.3 % 0.9 % 5.5 % Segments ROCE, %*



3.7 % 3.6 % 3.9 %











Equity ratio, %



46.6 % 55.0 % 52.5 % Gearing, %



75.9 % 46.8 % 48.2 % Interest-bearing net debt



863.9 600.4 613.1 Capital expenditure 37.7 89.2 89.7 158.9 350.1 Cash flow from operating activities 16.5 -57.9 -105.3 -145.2 77.4

* Rolling 12 months

In addition to IFRS figures, Nokian Tyres publishes alternative non-IFRS segments figures, which exclude the ramp-up of the US and Romanian factories and other possible items that are not indicative of the Group's underlying business performance.

BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

EUR million 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 2024 Net sales 206.2 188.8 380.4 331.9 779.9 Net sales change, % 9.3 % 23.7 % 14.6 % 16.1 % 19.4 % Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 11.3 % 24.3 % 16.0 % 17.0 % 20.2 % Operating profit 4.7 -3.8 -18.6 -17.3 -15.6 Operating profit, % 2.3 % -2.0 % -4.9 % -5.2 % -2.0 % Segment operating profit 15.9 7.1 9.7 4.2 52.2 Segment operating profit, % 7.7 % 3.7 % 2.6 % 1.3 % 6.7 %

Heavy Tyres

EUR million 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 2024 Net sales 60.8 60.2 116.6 115.3 235.1 Net sales change, % 1.0 % -10.7 % 1.2 % -15.0 % -8.6 % Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 1.3 % -10.3 % 1.3 % -14.4 % -8.0 % Operating profit 6.0 7.6 13.3 14.0 30.0 Operating profit, % 9.9 % 12.7 % 11.4 % 12.1 % 12.8 % Segment operating profit 6.0 7.6 13.3 14.0 30.0 Segment operating profit, % 9.9 % 12.7 % 11.4 % 12.1 % 12.8 %

Vianor, own operations

EUR million 4-6/2025 4-6/2024 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 2024 Net sales 97.7 95.5 156.5 151.4 354.9 Net sales change, % 2.3 % 1.2 % 3.4 % 1.0 % 3.2 % Net sales change in comparable currencies, % 1.2 % 1.3 % 2.9 % 1.7 % 3.6 % Operating profit 7.1 7.5 -8.3 -8.4 -3.8 Operating profit, % 7.2 % 7.8 % -5.3 % -5.6 % -1.1 % Segment operating profit 7.1 7.5 -8.3 -8.4 -3.8 Segment operating profit, % 7.2 % 7.8 % -5.3 % -5.6 % -1.1 % Number of own service centers at period end 171 175



174

