Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 895780 | ISIN: FI0009005318
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 12:48 Uhr
Changes in Nokian Tyres Management Team

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release July 18, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. EEST

NOKIA, Finland, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To reflect our sharpened commercial focus and commitment to strategic growth we are announcing several key leadership changes. The changes are effective as of September 1, 2025.

Christopher Ostrander has been appointed SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, North America and a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team.

Christopher has served on the Nokian Tyres Board of Directors since 2021 and as Chair of the Investment Committee since 2024. He will step down from both roles before assuming his new position.

He succeeds Lauri Halme, who has been appointed SVP, Vianor. Lauri will continue as a member of the Nokian Tyres Management Team.

Tron Gulbrandsen has been appointed SVP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics, and will also join the Management Team. He currently serves as VP, Passenger Car Tyres, Nordics.

"These changes reflect our enhanced commercial focus. I am extremely excited to welcome Christopher to the Management Team. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the tire industry and the North American market will strongly support our future expansion in this strategic growth area, helping us secure our premium positioning and further strengthening our product and go-to-market strategy," says Paolo Pompei, President and CEO of Nokian Tyres.

"At the same time, I want to thank Lauri for his valuable contribution to our business transformation in North America and for laying a solid foundation for future growth. He will now focus on the strategic development of our service capabilities and the further development of the Vianor network," he continues.

"Finally, I want to congratulate Tron for being appointed to the Management Team. With 20 years of successful business development and sales leadership experience in the Nordic region, Tron brings valuable insights. His customer-centric approach will further sharpen our commercial focus and help consolidate our presence in the Nordic market," he concludes.

Further information:?

Elina Lehtinen, Director, External Communications, Tel. +358 10 401 7361
media@nokiantyres.com
IR@nokiantyres.com

Up to date information on the Management Team members CVs can be found: company.nokiantyres.com/investors/corporate-governance/group-management-team/

Nokian Tyres' purpose is to make the world safer by reinventing tires, and how they are made, over and over again - a safer place to drive, work and live now and for generations to come. Inspired by our northern heritage, we develop and manufacture premium tires for passenger cars, trucks and heavy machinery with sustainability at the heart of all our operations. Our Vianor chain provides tire and car services. We are some 3,800 people with net sales of EUR 1.3 billion in 2024, and together we lead the journey to smarter driving for people and for businesses. Nokian Tyres is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: company.nokiantyres.com,?www.nokiantyres.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nokian-tyres/r/changes-in-nokian-tyres-management-team,c4208781

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-nokian-tyres-management-team-302508635.html

