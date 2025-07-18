Anzeige
Adventure Pilot LLC: Adventure Pilot and Hugerock Announce Joint Launch of The iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet

MCKINNEY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Adventure Pilot, creator of iFly EFB, and leading rugged tablet manufacturer SOTEN Technology (Hugerock) today announced a strategic partnership and the joint launch of a groundbreaking product designed specifically for aviation navigation-the iFly EFB X7 Aviation Tablet. This innovative tablet will make its debut at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025,held from July 21 to July 27, 2025, at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh,Wisconsin.

In June 2025, iFly EFB and Hugerock signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at combining iFly EFB's expertise in aviation navigation software with Hugerock's proven capabilities in rugged hardware manufacturing. Together, they will deliver an unparalleled flight experience for general aviation pilots. The X7 Aviation Tablet integrates iFly EFB's powerful navigation functions with the ruggedness and reliability of Hugerock's2600nits X7Aviation tablet, ensuring stable accurate navigation support, and a brightest display of 2600NITS under strong sunlight.

Key features of the X7 Aviation Tablet include:

  • Exceptional Durability: Engineered for the demanding aviation environment with outstanding dustproof, waterproof, and shock-resistant performance.

  • Precise Navigation: Equipped with advanced iFly EFB software offering detailed maps, real-time weather updates, and flight planning tools.

  • High-Visibility Display: Ultra-bright screen 2600nits that remains clearly visible even in direct sunlight.

  • Extended Battery Life: Designed to support long-duration flights without interruption.

"iFly EFB are thrilled to partner with Hugerock to launch the X7 Aviation Tablet," said Juanita Boyd, VP Operations of iFly EFB. "The Hugerock tablet is a ideal platform for the iFly EFB app, with its super bright screen and ability to continue operating even in very hot conditions, it is ideal for general aviation, military, or commercial flight operations. We are proud to partner with Hugerock on this project."

MIKE YU, VP of SOTEN Technology Hugerock added: "This collaboration with iFly EFB marks a significant step in expanding Hugerock's presence in the global aviation market. The X7 Aviation Tablet not only demonstrates our technological capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, high-performance solutions for the aviation industry. We look forward to connecting with pilots and aviation enthusiasts from around the world at Oshkosh."

Media and customers are invited to visit the event at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025:

  • Event: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025

  • Date: July 21-27,2025

  • Location: Wittman Regional Airport, Oshkosh,Wisconsin

  • Booth: Hangar C, Booth 3052-3053

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 is the world's largest aviation event, expected to attract over 600,000 attendees. The show will feature thrilling air shows, forums, workshops, and a wide array of aircraft spanning all eras of aviation.

About iFly EFB and Hugerock:
iFly EFB provides industry-leading Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) solutions. Renowned for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive feature set, iFly EFB is trusted by pilots across the aviation community.
Website: www.iFlyEFB.com

Hugerock is a leading brand of reinforced tablet, widely used in outdoor sports, industrial, military, and aviation sectors. The company specializes in brightest display technology, wider working temperature tablet, high-durability, high-performance hardware designed to withstand extreme environments.

Contact info: juanita@adventurepilot.com

Media Contact

Organization: Adventure Pilot LLC
Contact Person Name: Juanita Boyd
Website: http://www.iflyefb.com
Email: juanita@adventurepilot.com
City: McKinney
State: TX
Country: United States

SOURCE: Adventure Pilot LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adventure-pilot-and-hugerock-announce-joint-launch-of-the-ifly-ef-1050082

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
