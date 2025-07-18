Military Connectors Market worth $2.28 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The military connectors market is expected to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2030, from USD 2.05 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 2.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of the military connectors market is primarily driven by the need for rugged connectors that support electronic systems in mission-critical and tactical environments, such as in combat platforms, aircraft, and ships. Additionally, military forces are facing more asymmetric threats, which necessitates reliable communication. As a result, high-performance connectors are increasingly used in communications and surveillance systems. Military modernization initiatives are also being implemented worldwide, emphasizing the need for stable interconnects in command centers, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162901490

Browse in-depth TOC on "Military Connectors Market"

130 - Tables

60 - Figures

250 - Pages

Military Connectors Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.05 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.28 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Shape, Type, Platform, and Point of Sale and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Strict export control regulations Key Market Opportunities Emergence of high-speed data and power hybrid connectors Key Market Drivers Ongoing defense modernization programs

Based on shape, the rectangular segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

The military connectors market in the rectangular segment is expanding at the highest rate due to its greater contact density, modularity, and compact size. Rectangular connectors are used in advanced military systems because they combine multiple signals, power, and data lines into a single unit, reducing cable and system complexity. These connectors are especially suitable for avionics, radar, ground vehicles, and deployable communications equipment. Their flat profile and stacked design allow for better packaging in limited spaces. Newer rectangular connectors are designed with improved sealing, EMI shielding, and lighter weight to meet evolving battlefield needs. As militaries adopt smaller and smarter electronics, rectangular connectors are becoming more popular among system integrators and OEMs due to their flexibility, scalability, and durability in tough environments.

Based on the point of sale, the aftermarket segment is expected to be the largest during the forecast period.

The aftermarket segment is expected to lead the military connectors industry due to increasing demand for maintenance, upgrades, and replacement parts for existing defense platforms. Connectors exposed to harsh environments like extreme temperatures, vibration, and humidity tend to wear out over time and need reliable aftermarket support. As most countries extend the operational lives of their aircraft, navy vessels, and vehicles, there is a higher demand for rugged replacement connectors that meet evolving defense standards. This industry also supports retrofit projects where older platforms are being upgraded with new electronics that require updated interfaces.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=162901490

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second-largest market for military connectors during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to become the second-largest market for military connectors, driven by increasing defense budgets, ongoing fleet modernization, and a growing demand for rugged interconnects. Countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea are actively upgrading their ground vehicles, aircraft, naval systems, and unmanned platforms, relying on high-speed connectors for power, signal, and data transmission. The region is also investing heavily in radar technology and autonomous systems. Local governments are promoting domestic manufacturing and collaboration to develop military-grade connectors. Moreover, Asia Pacific's rugged environment and climate necessitate durable connectors with effective sealing and electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection. Additionally, there is a rising demand for defense-related dual-use applications, including aerospace and industrial robotics, fueling market growth.

ITT Inc. (US), Smiths Group Plc (US), Weald Electronics Ltd (England), Fischer Connectors SA (Switzerland), Allied Connectors (India), Ray Service, a.s. (Czech Republic), Rojone Pty Ltd (Australia), Omnetics Connector Corp. (US), Conesys (US), Milnec Interconnect Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Turck, Inc. (Germany), Glenair, Inc (US), and Winchester Interconnect (US) are the key players in the military connectors companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=162901490

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Aviation Market by Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Services), Business Function (Flight Operations, Maintenance & Safety, Airport Operation, R&D), End User (Airlines, Airports, OEM, MRO), Technology and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drones Market by Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Services), Function (Flight Operations, Maintenance, Ground Control, Asset Health, Simulation, Revenue Optimization), End User, Technology - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/military-connectors-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/military-connectors.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/military-connectors-market-worth-2-28-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302508509.html