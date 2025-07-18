Durham Region's Counter Reactions Celebrated with 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Countertops

UXBRIDGE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Counter Reactions, a trusted local stone fabricator known for its craftsmanship and personal touch, has earned the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Countertops category for Durham Region. This honour recognizes the company's dedication to quality, community, and turning renovation dreams into reality for homeowners and industry professionals alike.

Counter Reactions began its story in 2007 on a family dairy farm in Sunderland. Today, from its home base in Uxbridge, the company proudly serves the entire Durham Region with custom fabrication and installation of quartz, marble, granite, and soapstone countertops.

Craftsmanship Close to Home

Unlike many in the industry, Counter Reactions keeps every step of its process local-no distant factories, no layers of middlemen. Homeowners, contractors, builders, and designers work directly with the Counter Reactions team, ensuring clear communication, tailored recommendations, and stunning end results that stand the test of time.

"We believe the details matter, both in our work and in how we treat people," said the Counter Reactions team. "Winning the Consumer Choice Award tells us our neighbours appreciate the effort and care we put into every project."

Turning Visions into Beautiful Surfaces

From kitchen remodels to large-scale builds, Counter Reactions is known for its hands-on approach. The in-house team measures, fabricates, and installs each piece, guaranteeing precision and quality at every stage. With a deep understanding of natural stone and engineered surfaces, they help clients select materials that fit their lifestyle, budget, and design goals.

Beyond countertops, Counter Reactions brings a consultative mindset to every job, working closely with clients to manage timelines, navigate design decisions, and deliver results that elevate any space.

Rooted in Durham Region

Counter Reactions takes pride in being a family-grown, community-driven business. What started on a farm has grown into a trusted local partner for hundreds of homeowners and tradespeople across Uxbridge and surrounding communities. This local focus fuels their commitment to exceptional service and lasting relationships.

Shaping What's Next

As they celebrate this milestone, Counter Reactions continues to invest in new techniques, innovative materials, and an expanding portfolio of custom stone solutions. Their mission remains the same: to craft surfaces that combine beauty, durability, and the unique character each client's home deserves.

