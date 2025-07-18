GTA's Consumer Direct Windows & Doors Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Windows and Doors

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Consumer Direct Windows & Doors, a trusted local leader in premium windows and doors, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Windows and Doors category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality, energy-efficient products and exceptional service-all at direct-to-consumer prices.

Proudly serving homeowners across the GTA, Consumer Direct stands out as the #1 Window Wise Certified company, reflecting its dedication to craftsmanship and installation excellence. Their team of certified installers, clear pricing, and strong warranties have earned the trust of thousands of homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces.

Premium Quality, Direct Savings

Consumer Direct's mission is simple: deliver top-tier windows and doors without the middlemen or markup. By working directly with homeowners, the company offers industry-leading products at competitive prices, combining elegance, durability, and long-term energy savings.

Certified Expertise, Guaranteed Results

From the initial consultation to final installation, every project is handled by certified professionals who meet rigorous Window Wise standards. This ensures optimal performance and energy efficiency. Homeowners appreciate the company's honest quotes, transparent processes, and commitment to getting the job done right the first time.

"We're honoured to receive the Consumer Choice Award and grateful for the trust homeowners across the GTA place in us every day. It motivates us to keep raising the bar for quality, value, and service," said the Consumer Direct Windows & Doors team.

Enhancing Home Comfort & Value

Consumer Direct offers a wide selection of windows and doors designed to boost curb appeal while improving energy efficiency, resulting in lower heating and cooling costs and enhanced comfort-all backed by robust warranties.

Driven by Innovation

Looking ahead, Consumer Direct Windows & Doors plans to expand its product range, invest in the next generation of energy-saving technologies, and streamline the customer experience-making it even easier for GTA homeowners to elevate their homes with confidence.

To explore their product lineup or request a free estimate, CLICK HERE or visit www.consumerdirectwindows.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

