Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSXV: CBIT) (OTCQB: CBTTF) (the "Company" or "Cathedra"), a bitcoin company that develops and operates digital infrastructure assets, is pleased to announce that on July 17, 2025, the Company repaid its outstanding bitcoin-backed loan of approximately US$2.560 million (the "Loan"). The Loan, which was made to the Company by an arm's length third party on March 14, 2025, was secured by approximately 50.5 of the Company's bitcoin, carried interest at a rate of 13.0% per annum (payable monthly), and was set to mature on March 18, 2026.

To fund the early repayment of the Loan, the Company liquidated approximately 21.6 of its bitcoin that collateralized the Loan. The remaining collateral of approximately 28.9 bitcoin was returned to the Company. Since receiving the Loan, the price of bitcoin has appreciated by over 50%.

"We took advantage of recent strength in the bitcoin market to repay outstanding debt, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning the Company to pursue the strategic growth initiatives we've been developing to drive significant shareholder value. In my first days with the Company, the Board and I have been actively shaping our path forward, and I look forward to sharing our vision soon," remarked Joel Block, CEO of the Company.

About Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.

Cathedra develops and operates digital infrastructure assets across North America. The Company hosts bitcoin mining clients across its portfolio of three data centers (30 megawatts total) in Tennessee and Kentucky and recently developed and sold a 60-megawatt data center in North Dakota, a joint venture in which Cathedra held a minority interest, closing of which is anticipated to occur in 2025. Cathedra also operates a fleet of proprietary bitcoin mining machines at its own and third-party data centers, producing approximately 400 PH/s of hash rate. Cathedra is headquartered in Vancouver and its subordinate voting shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CBIT" and in the OTC market under the symbol "CBTTF".

For more information about Cathedra, visit cathedra.com or follow Company news on X at @CathedraBitcoin or on Telegram at @CathedraBitcoin.

For media and investor relations enquiries, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259204

SOURCE: Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.