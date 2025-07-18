Germany added 905 MW of new photovoltaic capacity in June, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), bringing year-to-date solar deployments to more than 6. 2 GW. From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed approximately 905 MW of new PV capacity in June, according to Bundesnetzagentur. The total fell from 1,146 MW in May and 1,449 MW in June 2024. Rooftop systems accounted for 439 MW of the new capacity installed in June, while ground-mounted projects contributed 319 MW. The remainder came from other system types. During the first half of 2025, cumulative PV installations reached ...

