Swiss-based analytics firm Pexapark says the European power purchase agreement (PPA) market recovered strongly in June following a poor result in May, with solar accounting for the majority of newly-signed capacity. European developers signed 20 PPAs totaling 1,429 MW in June, according to the latest report from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark. The result is a 40% increase in deal count compared to the month prior and a 700% increase in disclosed volumes. Pexapark says the result marks a sharp recovery following an "unsettling slip" in May, which saw the lowest monthly volume since 2020. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...