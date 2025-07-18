Temenos recognized for its customer focus, global scale and continuous innovation, helping banks succeed in the digital era

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been recognized as the World's Best Core Banking Solution in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

The Euromoney Awards are among the most respected accolades in the financial services industry, renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and editorial independence. The award for Best Core Banking Solution honors technology providers that deliver transformative impact through innovation, performance, and client-centric solutions.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, said: "Being named the World's Best Core Banking System by Euromoney is a powerful endorsement of our mission to modernize financial institutions by building on our most trusted, innovative, industry-leading solutions. Through our proven banking platform and best-of-breed, modular solutions, we give banks the power to evolve confidently, operate reliably, and embrace the future of finance."

Euromoney praised the versatility of the Temenos platform, noting the continued investment in its cloud-native architecture and embedding AI across core banking processes. These strategic advances enable banks to innovate at scale and speed, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing operational agility. Serving over 950 core banking clients worldwide, Temenos offers flexibility to deploy core banking solutions on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS.

Andrei Charniauski, Chief Research Officer Head of Awards, Euromoney, said: "Temenos has demonstrated outstanding innovation and client success, consistently pushing the boundaries of banking technology to help banks succeed in the digital era. Its customer-centric transformation and commitment to delivering superior experiences across every touchpoint were key factors in this year's recognition."

Investing around 20% of revenues annually in R&D, Temenos continues to enhance its capabilities. Recent innovations include the launch of a Gen AI Copilot to help financial institutions design, launch, test and optimize financial products faster, as well as an FCM AI Agent that can help banks significantly reduce false positives in sanctions screening.

This recognition from Euromoney adds to the growing list of accolades for Temenos. The company was recently named the best-selling core banking provider for the 20th consecutive year in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2025 and also received the Best Core Banking System award at the Banking Tech Awards USA 2025.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class modular solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

