Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Completes the Acquisition of Strategic Properties in The Chibougamau Gold Camp

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (" Northern Superior " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:SUP)(OTCQX:NSUPF)(GR:D9M1) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Hazeur, Monster Lake East, and Monster Lake West Properties originally announced on June 16, 2025 (the " Transaction "), expanding its total land position in the Chibougamau Gold Camp from 60,016 hectares to 68,522 hectares.

Beacon Securities Limited acted as financial advisor and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Transaction.

Properties Acquired

The Company believes the Hazeur property could be the northwest extension of its flagship Philibert Project (Northern Superior: 75%, SOQUEM: 25%), located just 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's (" IAMGOLD ") Nelligan project and 60 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. Furthermore, the Monster Lake East and Monster Lake West properties are located on either side of IAMGOLD's Monster Lake property, and between the Company's Philibert and Chevrier projects (see Figure 1, 2 and 3 below).

The Company sees potential to expand the Philibert deposit along strike to the west, particularly within multiple shear zones such as the Red Fox Zone, which historically has seen the most drilling. The western limit of the Philibert deposit remains open, highlighted by near-surface intercepts of 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres, including 16.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres in hole PB-22-375. These results suggest the presence of a high-grade plunge within the gold system, which the Company is actively investigating ( see Figure 2 ).

"This acquisition is a major step forward in unlocking the broader potential of the Chibougamau Gold Camp. Not only do these new properties host known gold mineralization and compelling exploration upside, but they also extend key geological structures directly linked to the Philibert deposit. Combined with recent drilling success and a growing resource base, Philibert is rapidly emerging as a cornerstone asset in a camp now coming into prominence on the global stage," said Simon Marcotte, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"In addition to the Hazeur property, the acquisition of the Monster Lake East and West properties gives us control over highly prospective ground along the Fancamp trend, adjacent to our Chevrier Project and IAMGOLD's Monster Lake Project. We're very encouraged by the strategic potential these new land packages offer. This acquisition extends our control to over 15 kilometres along the Guercheville Fault Zone ( see Figure 2 ), where the Philibert deposit remains open in both directions. The Hazeur property shows strong evidence for the continuation of Philibert-style mineralization. Additionally, we now cover more than 30 kilometres along the highly prospective Fancamp Fault Zone and Monster Lake trends, where we plan to apply our evolving geological and structural models to identify and advance new discovery targets," added Adree DeLazzer, Vice President of Exploration.

Western Extension of the Philibert Deposit

Northern Superior sees strong potential to expand the Philibert deposit along strike to the west, particularly within a series of parallel shear zones that include the Red Fox Zone-the most extensively drilled area to date. Drilling has confirmed that mineralization remains open in this direction, with recent results indicating the continuation of high-grade structures. Notably, hole PB-22-375 returned a near-surface intercept of 4.84 g/t Au over 3.9 metres , including a higher-grade interval of 16.4 g/t Au over 0.8 metres , suggesting the presence of a high-grade plunge within the broader mineralized envelope.

The recent acquisition of the Hazeur property, directly adjoining the northwest boundary of the Philibert Project, strengthens this expansion opportunity. Historical drilling on Hazeur returned anomalous gold values near the shared boundary, indicating the potential continuation of the Philibert mineralized system which is also supported by airborne geophysics and regional mapping.

As part of the Company's 2025 exploration program, detailed structural analysis, relogging of historical core, and targeted drilling are planned to delineate this western extension and could significantly expand the current resource footprint.

Figure 1: Claim Map of Southern Chibougamau Gold Camp

Figure 2: Geology Map of Philibert area with Targets. See NI-43-101 information below in note 3.

Figure 3: Long Section - 50 metre width looking Northeast and inclined at 35 degrees

Figure 4: Total Magnetic Field Map of the Philibert Property. See NI-43-101 information below in note 3.

Exploration Potential and Historical Highlights

The newly acquired properties have benefited from multiple exploration campaigns, including geophysical, geochemical, geological, and drilling programs. Northern Superior will initiate a comprehensive reinterpretation of all datasets, alongside regional surveys to develop new grassroots targets.

Key mineralized zones and targets include:

Northwest Extension of Philibert Deposit - Situated adjacent to the southeast corner of the Hazeur property. Historical work suggests that Philibert's mineralized zones extend northwest into Hazeur, with drilling returning anomalous values immediately adjacent to Northern Superior's current claims; Jonction Sud - A several-kilometre-long gold-bearing horizon; and Redess deposit - Several historic drill holes intercepted a mineralized horizon in a gabbro sill with similar characteristics to Philibert, suggesting a potential for more Philibert type mineralization 10km west of the current resource.

The Chibougamau Gold Camp

The Chibougamau Gold Camp is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most sought-after gold destinations with several complementary gold resources reaching viable scale. In recent years, these critical assets were divided amongst five different companies. Today, largely due to Northern Superior's acquisitions and corporate transactions, [1] ownership has been streamlined, with only IAMGOLD and Northern Superior holding these assets. The proximity of these deposits to each other makes them ideally suited to feed a single mill, and their consolidation enhances their viability, thereby increasing their value.

Below is a table showing the resources of the camp having been formalized to date.

Note: see NI-43-101 information below in notes 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical content and drilling results contained in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") and have been reviewed and approved by Ms. Melanie Pichon, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Northern Superior. Ms. Pichon is a QP under the NI 43-101 and is not considered independent.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a gold exploration company focused on the Chibougamau Camp in Québec, Canada. The Company has consolidated the largest land package in the region, with total land holdings currently exceeding 68,000 hectares. The main properties include Philibert, Lac Surprise, Chevrier, and Croteau. Northern Superior also owns 56% of ONGold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ONAU) (OTCQX: ONGRF) which is advancing promising exploration assets in Northern Ontario and Manitoba, including the district scale TPK Project and Monument Bay; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited owns 15% of ONGold Resources Ltd.

The Philibert Project is located 9 km from IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan [2] Gold project. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.5 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 7.9 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 278,900 ounces Au. [3] Northern Superior holds a majority stake of 75% in the Philibert Project, with the remaining 25% owned by SOQUEM, and retains an option to acquire the full 100% ownership of the project. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt at 1.29 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au. [4] Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au. [5] Lac Surprise hosts the Falcon Zone Discovery, interpreted to be the western strike extension of IAMGOLD Corporation's Nelligan Gold project.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX-V under the symbol SUP and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.nsuperior.com or the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Northern Superior Resources Inc. on Behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact Information

Katrina Damouni

Director - Corporate Development

Tel: +44 7795 128583 (Mobile/WhatsApp)

info@nsuperior.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Transaction and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of Northern Superior, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither party nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Neither party undertakes, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

[1] Including Northern Superior's acquisitions of Genesis Metals Corp. and Royal Fox Gold Inc.

[2] " lAMGOLD Announces Significant Increase in Nelligan Ounces & Update of Global Mineral Reserves and Resources"

IAMGOLD reports increase in mineral reserves and resources at existing assets, with increase in resources at Gosselin; IAMGOLD Corporation News Release dated February 15, 2024, October 23, 2024, and February 20, 2025. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

[3] Independent Technical Report MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATION OF THE PHILIBERT PROJECT Québec, Canada. September 22, 2023. Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Goldminds Geoservice Inc. to Northern Superior Resources. Philibert hosts a maiden 43-101 inferred resource of 48.5 Mt at 1.10 g/t Au for 1,708,800 ounces Au and an indicated resource of 7.9 Mt tonnes at 1.10 g/t Au for 278,900 ounces Au. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

[4] NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, October 20, 2021, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Lions Gate Geological Consulting Inc. IOS Services Géoscientifiques Inc. for Northern Superior. Chevrier hosts an inferred mineral resource of 15.7 Mt at 1.29 g/t Au for 652,000 ounces Au (underground and open pit) and an indicated mineral resource of 6.4 Mt at 1.26 g/t Au for 260,000 ounces Au. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

[5] Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior Resources Inc. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec, September 2015, Prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Optiro Pty Ltd ("Optiro") to Chalice Gold Mines Limited and Northern Superior.Croteau hosts an inferred mineral resource of 11.6 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 640,000 ounces Au. Note that the technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not apply to any other properties of the area.

