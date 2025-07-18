Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $517,998. This final tranche completes the full $1,400,000 Offering. The Company issued 14,799,927 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.035 per Unit in this closing.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of 12 months from closing. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the final tranche.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month statutory hold period ending November 15, 2025, under applicable Canadian securities laws and are considered "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144(a)(3) under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

Officers and directors of the Company participated in the final tranche, acquiring a total of 7,142,857 Units. This participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as the value of the Units issued to insiders does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay annual license fees related to the Company's Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Following the Offering, Martino De Ciccio, the lead investor, holds approximately 9.9% of the Company on a partially diluted basis. In addition, Chairman Sir Sam Jonah, CEO Ian MacLean, and other members of the board and management collectively hold approximately 19% on a partially diluted basis. As insiders, their participation also constitutes a "related party transaction" but is exempt from MI 61-101's formal valuation and minority approval requirements.

Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 3,500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers, and consultants pursuant to its Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan"). The RSUs are subject to vesting conditions. Once vested, each RSU entitles the holder to receive either one Common Share or the cash equivalent, at the Company's discretion.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a strong portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which hosts the Akyanga gold deposit. Akyanga contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold, totaling approximately 3.1 million ounces. The Misisi Project encompasses three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prolific metallogenic zone known for hosting significant gold deposits.

Qualified Person

Ephraim Masibhera, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information presented herein should not be relied upon, as it has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in Avanti's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as all assumptions regarding the foregoing. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259217

SOURCE: Avanti Gold Corp.