With a focus on seamless experiences for business travelers, Drivo offers high-quality vehicles perfect for navigating NYC efficiently. From sleek sedans for executives to spacious business vans for team logistics, Drivo ensures every trip is productive and stress-free.

Drivo's goal is to take the hassle out of car rentals for busy professionals. With Business Vans, companies can move teams or equipment with ease, while the company's on-demand Loaner Car Program helps dealerships keep their customers satisfied without the burden of managing a fleet.

Why Drivo is Different:

- dealerships and service centers can instantly provide customers with quality loaner vehicles without the costs of ownership, maintenance, or logistics. Streamlined Operations - Drivo handles support, billing, and even roadside assistance, freeing businesses from administrative headaches.

- Drivo handles support, billing, and even roadside assistance, freeing businesses from administrative headaches. Smart Reporting - businesses get full visibility into gas usage, tolls, revenue, and more through seamless API integration with their systems.

- businesses get full visibility into gas usage, tolls, revenue, and more through seamless API integration with their systems. Local Expertise - with operations focused in New York and New Jersey, Drivo ensures faster vehicle sourcing and support.

The Loaner Car Program eliminates the common pain points dealerships face - from time-consuming claims processing to hidden operational costs. Instead, Drivo offers a hands-off solution that enhances customer loyalty and satisfaction.

For business travelers, Drivo is also the ideal partner for short-term and long-term rentals. Professionals can book in seconds and rely on Drivo's modern fleet and premium service standards.

To learn more about Drivo's Business Vans and Loaner Car Program, visit drivo.com .

About Drivo

Drivo is a modern car rental service based in New York City, providing high-quality vehicles for personal and business use. Focused on convenience, flexibility, and customer satisfaction, Drivo simplifies mobility for individuals and organizations across New York and New Jersey.

