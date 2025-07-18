Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - On episode No. 98 of the DesignRush Podcast, Kellie Pean and Sophie Jacoel of 'Brand New: a collective,' an award-winning integrated marketing agency, unpack one of the toughest questions for
What happens when you scale faster than your people, systems, and culture?
The answer: creative energy collapses, morale slips, and client trust suffers.
Pean and Jacoel share how their culture-first agency has scaled intentionally by protecting what makes them excellent: clear processes, emotional intelligence, and deep alignment with both team and clients.
"I'd rather go slow and get it right than just ball out because I can," says Pean. "Yes doesn't get you excellence."
Key Takeaways on How To:
- Scale with internal clarity to avoid burnout and operational breakdowns
- Say no to misaligned work to protect morale and creative quality
- Build culture as an operating system, not just a 'vibe'
- Foster long-term client partnerships, not transactional ones
- Use AI as a support tool, while keeping brand strategy firmly human-led
The episode also touches on why retention is the ultimate success metric.
"There can be no better measurement of success in my mind," says Jacoel.
Pean adds: "When your clients are excited to work with you, that kind of validation is very important."
Pean and Jacoel offer a compelling alternative for agency founders and team leaders chasing fast growth: prioritize clarity, lead with culture, and grow only when you're truly ready.
About Brand New: a collective
Brand New: A Collective is a culture-first creative agency specializing in strategy, storytelling, and brand experiences across fashion, beauty, entertainment, and regulated industries. Founded in 2017, the agency is known for its human-led approach, operational clarity, and commitment to long-term partnerships.
