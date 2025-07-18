Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - On episode No. 98 of the DesignRush Podcast, Kellie Pean and Sophie Jacoel of 'Brand New: a collective,' an award-winning integrated marketing agency, unpack one of the toughest questions for

What happens when you scale faster than your people, systems, and culture?

The answer: creative energy collapses, morale slips, and client trust suffers.

Source: DesignRush

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/259224_7161b680948b0a82_001full.jpg

Pean and Jacoel share how their culture-first agency has scaled intentionally by protecting what makes them excellent: clear processes, emotional intelligence, and deep alignment with both team and clients.

"I'd rather go slow and get it right than just ball out because I can," says Pean. "Yes doesn't get you excellence."

Key Takeaways on How To:

Scale with internal clarity to avoid burnout and operational breakdowns

to avoid burnout and operational breakdowns Say no to misaligned work to protect morale and creative quality

to protect morale and creative quality Build culture as an operating system , not just a 'vibe'

, not just a 'vibe' Foster long-term client partnerships , not transactional ones

, not transactional ones Use AI as a support tool, while keeping brand strategy firmly human-led

The episode also touches on why retention is the ultimate success metric.

"There can be no better measurement of success in my mind," says Jacoel.

Pean adds: "When your clients are excited to work with you, that kind of validation is very important."

Pean and Jacoel offer a compelling alternative for agency founders and team leaders chasing fast growth: prioritize clarity, lead with culture, and grow only when you're truly ready.

About Brand New: a collective

Brand New: A Collective is a culture-first creative agency specializing in strategy, storytelling, and brand experiences across fashion, beauty, entertainment, and regulated industries. Founded in 2017, the agency is known for its human-led approach, operational clarity, and commitment to long-term partnerships.

