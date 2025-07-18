Brand to enter new market with a store in Milan's iconic shopping district

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) continues to grow its international footprint with the upcoming launch of its first store in Italy, which will be opening in the heart of Milan's iconic shopping district on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Located at Vittorio Emanuele II 24/28, the new store will introduce lululemon's innovative athletic apparel and accessories to the Italian market, furthering the brand's vision to unlock greater possibility and wellbeing for all.

The Milan store's full concept will span approximately 5,700 square feet across two floors, offering a thoughtfully curated environment for guests with distinct spaces dedicated to lululemon's signature technical innovations. The two floors will showcase the brand's men's and women's collections all designed through the lens of high-performance, high-style to support a wide range of activities including yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf.

Paying homage to Italy's rich design heritage, the store is expected to feature a locally inspired architectural concept that blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary materials. A standout feature of the new store is anticipated to be the lululemon Glide sculptural façade a striking visual expression of movement and form. The custom 3-D printed installation is set to draw inspiration from lululemon's iconic Define Jacket pattern, and its flowing geometry is designed to expand and move across the storefront, emulating the properties of fabric on an architectural scale.

In line with lululemon's omni-channel vision, the Milan store aims to offer a fully integrated guest experience. Guests can enjoy seamless access to the brand's full range via the Endless Aisle BBR (Back Back Room) solution, which is designed to help ensure availability of product beyond what is stocked in-store.

International visitors will benefit from Global Blue Tax-Free Shopping, further enhancing the guest experience in one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations.

Strategic Growth Across EMEA

The Milan store opening marks a significant step in lululemon's international expansion. The brand already operates stores in key markets including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. Entering Italy is part of lululemon's broader Power of Three ×2 growth plan, which aims to quadruple international revenue from 2021 levels by year-end 2026.

Building Community

lululemon is grounded in product innovation, guest experience, and a deep commitment to building meaningful connections. In Milan, the brand expects to engage with the local community through a series of activations planned throughout the year, which may include partnerships with local studios, run clubs, and a new ambassador program. These initiatives are intended to reflect lululemon's holistic approach to wellbeing supporting the physical, mental, and social health of the community it serves.

About lululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories company for yoga, running, training, tennis, golf, and other activities. It creates transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information about lululemon's Milan opening and latest product collections, visit eu.lululemon.com or follow @lululemoneurope on social media.

