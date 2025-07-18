Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Selected by U.S. Government Contractor to Provide Ballistic Protection Gear in Indo-Asia Pacific Region & Demonstrate AI-Powered Drone Technology for Landmine Detection

Delivery of U.S.-Manufactured Ballistic Protection Products Expected in Q3; AI Demonstration Supports U.S. DoD Operational Objectives in the Pacific Rim

AVENTURA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions, today announced that it has received a new order from a U.S. Government Contractor (the "Contractor" or the "Customer") operating in support of the US Department of State landmine and explosive ordnance remediation initiatives in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. The order includes the supply of U.S.-manufactured ballistic and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) protective equipment which is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to planned EOD and ballistic protective gear deliveries, Safe Pro will demonstrate in theater its proprietary drone-powered artificial intelligence platform SpotlightAITM showcasing the Company's advanced AI-driven computer vision technology for the identification of land mines and unexploded ordinance.

With the Company's patented SpotlightAITM system now having processed more than 1.66 million real-world battlefield images gathered in Ukraine and the recent passing of the U.S. government's One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) FY 2026 funding bill, the Company has initiated a strategic operational expansion plan to support the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD's) United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). This vast area of responsibility spans more than 100 million square miles, accounting for approximately 52% of the Earth's surface, and includes five key component commands: U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Marine Forces Pacific, and U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM oversees roughly 375,000 military and civilian personnel.

"With our industry-leading drone data AI models backed by real-world results, Safe Pro is attracting significant recognition for its unique AI capabilities and solutions that address the global threat of landmines and unexploded ordnance. We are honored to now have an opportunity to expand our operations into the Pacific Rim and build on our ongoing discussions with USINDOPACOM, one of the largest commands within the U.S. Department of Defense," said Dan Erdberg, chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "Aligned with DoD's commitment to 'unleashing U.S. Military Drone Dominance,' which is supported by new federal funding under the OBBA, we are excited to capitalize on the new opportunities for our unique, battle-tested drone and AI technologies and look forward to supporting the missions of our armed forces."

As previously communicated, Safe Pro sees significant opportunities for its patented AI-powered computer vision technologies for the rapid analysis of drone-based imagery following the passage of the OBBBA. The bill allocates as much as $30 billion in direct spending on drones and artificial intelligence and broader defense modernization for the Department of Defense (DoD).

The Company's AI-powered drone-based imagery analysis platform can detect and identify over 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance in a fraction of a second per image, rapidly delivering mission-critical situational awareness. Deployed on the edge in real-time (SpotlightAITM OnSite) or leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the cloud (SpotlightAITM), the Company's Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) technology can scale globally, offering solutions for rapid battlefield analysis as well as supporting large-scale commercial and humanitarian demining operations. Powering the Company's SPOTD technology, Safe Pro's unique real-world datasets include high-resolution drone imagery and GPS-tagged geospatial data encompassing over 1.66 million drone images analyzed to date, and 28,000+ threats identified across 6,705 hectares in Ukraine, an area nearly equivalent in size to Manhattan.

This dataset is also being used to develop new, real-time force protection solutions for soldiers by integrating the technology into the TAK software ecosystem, which includes the U.S. Army's ATAK (Android Tactical Assault Kit or ATAK) platform. Integration of SPOTD into ATAK can allow detections of small explosive threats instantly identified in drone-based imagery by the Company's AI technology to be quickly shared across potentially hundreds of thousands of soldier-carried and vehicle-mounted, wireless-connected devices widely utilized by the U.S. Armed Forces.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing leveraging commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

