Tokmanni Group Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Tokmanni Group lowers its guidance for 2025 and provides preliminary information on its financial performance for the first half of the year

Tokmanni Group Corporation Inside information 18 July 2025 at 2:00 pm

Tokmanni Group lowers its guidance for 2025. The sales of the Group's spring and summer seasonal products in the second quarter were at a low level. The spring season is Tokmanni segment's second most important season of the year and has a significant impact on the profitability of the entire year.

Consumer confidence in Tokmanni Group's operating markets remained at low levels during the second quarter of the year. Particularly the purchase of more expensive consumer goods is carefully considered and easily postponed to a later time.

Tokmanni Group continues to take measures to boost sales and improve profitability. The measures include, among other things, improving marketing effectiveness, strict cost control, supply chain efficiency optimisation, and process enhancement.

New guidance for 2025

In 2025, Tokmanni Group expects its revenue to be EUR 1,700-1,790 million. Comparable EBIT is expected to be EUR 85-105 million.

Previous guidance for 2025 issued by Tokmanni Group on 7 March 2025

In 2025, Tokmanni Group expects its revenue to be EUR 1,720-1,820 million. Comparable EBIT is expected to be EUR 100-130 million.

Preliminary information on first half 2025 financial performance

Based on preliminary and unaudited information, revenue was approximately EUR 784.7 million and comparable EBIT approximately EUR 10.2 million in the first half of 2025.

4-6/2025 4-6/2024 Change % 1-6/2025 1-6/2024 Change % Revenue, MEUR 442.9 422.5 4.8 784.7 761.7 3.0 Comparable EBIT, MEUR 21.4 27.9 -23.2 10.2 22.8 -55.4

Tokmanni Group will publish its 2025 half-year financial report on Friday 15 August 2025. Tokmanni Group does not comment on the first half-year results before the publication of its half-year report.

