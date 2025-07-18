UnionPay International: UnionPay Launches Global Summer Campaign with Exclusive Travel Offers

Exclusive discounts, cashback, and exchange rate perks for international travelers

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International has officially launched its 2025 Global Summer Campaign, rolling out exclusive offers for international travelers as the global holiday season peaks. UnionPay cardholders can enjoy a wide range of summer privileges across more than 100,000 partner merchants in 25 popular destinations. Benefits include merchant discounts, favorable exchange rates, and bank-backed cashback, all of which are designed to enhance the shopping, dining, and travel experiences for global users. (https://www.unionpayintl.com/cardholderServ/serviceCenter/merchant?language=en)

"Summer is when joyful memories are made, and we want UnionPay to be part of them," said Zhuang Bei, vice president of UnionPay International. "Whether you're shopping in Paris, dining in Tokyo, or exploring a theme park with family in Singapore, our global summer campaign makes every experience more affordable, smoother, and more memorable."

This year's campaign reflects the strong rebound in global travel, with destinations across Asia and Europe seeing significant surges in popularity. Bookings to countries such as Japan, South Korea, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom have notably increased. In response, UnionPay has expanded its global merchant network, collaborating with retailers in 35 international airports and 60 major shopping districts to offer cardholders exclusive summer privileges.

UnionPay has also partnered with the world's top duty-free groups, leading department stores, and outlet malls to offer exclusive discounts on global brands. Cardholders can also enjoy savings at over 3,500 local dining spots, cafés, and seafood markets, with instant deals available through platforms like Dianping and Uber Eats.

For family travelers during the school holidays, UnionPay has introduced themed offers in collaboration with eight world-renowned attractions. At locations such as Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore and the Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship, UnionPay users can receive cashback or instant discounts when spending meets specified thresholds.

Flight and transportation perks are also part of the campaign. UnionPay cardholders can enjoy exclusive offers when booking with international airlines such as Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and Air China. Travelers can also access UnionPay discounts when topping up transit cards in Japan and Hong Kong SAR, or when making payments with J-Coin Pay in Japan and ZeroPay in Korea, with discounts of up to 10% available.

In addition to boost global retail by delivering travel savings, UnionPay continues to provide favorable exchange rates to Chinese travelers across over 30 destinations, including Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, Europe, and the Middle East. Cardholders who enroll through the UnionPay App and meet spending thresholds are eligible for upgraded rates. Meanwhile, 16 partner banks in Chinese Mainland, including ICBC, ABC, BOC, CCB and CMB, are offering up to 12% UnionPay card cashback on cross-border transactions, driving foot traffic for global merchants. For inbound China, more than 40 international banks issue UnionPay SplendorPlus Card, tailoring exclusive cashback and promotions for spending within the tour in China.

Now accepted in 183 countries and regions, with more than 73 million online and offline merchants and 1.7 million ATMs worldwide, UnionPay is strengthening its position as a preferred cross-border payment solution. With this global summer campaign, UnionPay International continues to deliver value, convenience, and reliability to travelers at every step of their journey.

