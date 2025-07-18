Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - A new report from DesignRush reveals that Idaho now ranks #1 in the U.S. for tech salary growth, with a 26.13% increase in real earnings over the past decade-outpacing every other state.

The 2025 Tech Salary Performance Report analyzes inflation-adjusted salary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics across six core tech roles, comparing 2014 to 2024 earnings.

While the national average tech salary grew just 7.5%, Idaho's growth was over 3x higher, fueled by the rise of remote work, demand for network infrastructure, and pro-business state policies.

Key Highlights From the Report:

Idaho leads the nation with a 26.13% increase in tech salaries-growing from $94,687 in 2014 to $119,425 in 2024.

with a in tech salaries-growing from $94,687 in 2014 to $119,425 in 2024. Boise ranks #8 out of 277 U.S. cities for tech salary growth-solidifying its status as a new national tech hotspot.

for tech salary growth-solidifying its status as a new national tech hotspot. Boise's tech wages rose 10.3% in just one year (2022-2023), outpacing state-level growth.

rose (2022-2023), outpacing state-level growth. Network Architect roles saw nearly +31% growth , showing infrastructure-driven demand.

saw nearly , showing infrastructure-driven demand. Idaho's tech economy is valued at $9.8 billion , supporting 51,000 tech jobs.

, supporting 51,000 tech jobs. The state projects 12% tech job growth by 2029, signaling long-term momentum.

Top 10 U.S. States for Tech Salary Growth Between 2014-2024

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/259226_6ac09fb3349d7848_001full.jpg

Boise Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Cities for Tech Pay Growth

The report also highlights that Boise ranks #8 out of 277 U.S. cities for tech salary growth.

#8 Best City Nationwide for tech salary growth (2014-2024)

for tech salary growth (2014-2024) 0.3% year-over-year salary growth (2022-2023)

(2022-2023) 116% surge in tech job applications from recent college grads (2021-2023)

from recent college grads (2021-2023) Major employers

High demand for infrastructure and DevOps, with salaries ranging from $157,000 to $210,000

From 2014 to 2024, Boise saw a 36.53% increase, with wages rising from $83,885 to $114,530. Year-over-year from 2022 to 2023 alone, local wages climbed 10.3%, outpacing the statewide average.

"Idaho's tech economy is benefiting from the migration of remote workers, major semiconductor investments, and aggressive tax incentives," said Anonta Khan, PR Manager at DesignRush.

"Boise, in particular, is drawing tech talent from across the country while delivering real wage gains that outpace national trends."

What's Driving Idaho's Tech Salary Surge?

30% tax credit for companies creating 50+ jobs

for companies creating 50+ jobs Major employer investment

+31% salary growth for Network Architect roles, driven by infrastructure needs

for Network Architect roles, driven by infrastructure needs STEM education pipelines and workforce initiatives fueling skilled local talent

