Cascale Hosts EU Omnibus Package Briefing Webinar in Collaboration With Policy Hub

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / On July 15, 2025, Cascale hosted a member-exclusive webinar in collaboration with Policy Hub to provide a briefing on the EU Omnibus Simplification Package and its implications for the apparel and footwear sector. The session brought together over 100 registrants from 25 countries, reflecting strong global engagement on the evolving EU sustainability policy landscape.

Moderated by Gabriele Ballero, public affairs manager at Cascale, the session featured insights from Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of policy & public affairs at Cascale; Maravillas Rodriguez Zarco, senior director of Higg Index strategy & operations at Cascale; and Marina Prados Espínola, director at Policy Hub. The speakers examined the implications of proposed changes to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), offering members a timely analysis of what's at stake and how to prepare.

1The timing of the webinar coincided with the European Parliament's Legal Committee's consideration of amendments and discussion of its negotiating position, marking a critical moment for EU sustainability legislation. Attendees received a breakdown of the two key components of the Omnibus Package - the "Stop the Clock" proposal, which delays certain implementation timelines, and the "Content" proposal, which is still under discussion and would introduce targeted modifications to CSRD and CSDDD.

Speakers outlined the evolving positions of the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council, highlighting points of alignment and divergence on company thresholds, climate plan requirements, and the scope of the value chain. The discussion emphasized how proposed shifts - particularly the potential move toward a Tier 1 rather than risk-based due diligence approach, and the proposal to introduce a SME shield limiting brands' reporting requirements to SMEs in their value chain - could reshape compliance obligations for companies operating in global supply chains.

The webinar also addressed how Cascale's Higg Index tools support member preparedness amid regulatory change. Rodriguez Zarco shared how the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) offers strong coverage of material environmental impacts across Tier 1 to Tier 3 - critical for environmental impact reporting and risk assessments under CSRD and CSDDD. She also emphasized that the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM) remains a leading sector-specific ESG framework for apparel, textile, and footwear companies, including small and midsized enterprises (SMEs) seeking CSRD alignment. Cascale will assess the need to update relevant content and mapping guidance once the final Omnibus text and European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) data points are confirmed.

This session reflects Cascale's active role in shaping and responding to legislative developments through both technical engagement and advocacy. This includes contributions to Policy Hub's workstreams and participation in a joint industry statement calling for ambitious, enforceable sustainability standards within the EU framework.

This webinar is part of Cascale's broader strategy to deliver credible, coordinated, and forward-looking policy engagement - equipping members with the tools, information, and support needed to respond effectively to regulatory change.

The webinar recording and presentation slides have been shared with registrants and are also available for download on Cascale Connect, Cascale's members-only community platform.

1https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/dir/2025/794/oj/eng

