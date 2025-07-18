Anzeige
18.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
SunTech Medical: Vet40 is Here: Cutting-Edge Portable Multiparameter Monitor for Veterinary Professionals

A new, advanced monitor built to perform in the surgical suite and beyond.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / SunTech is proud to announce that the Vet40 Portable Multiparameter Monitor for companion animals and equine patients is now launched and available to ship. Building on the proven performance of our clinically validated Vet BP product line, this innovative monitor offers an expanded range of features to support veterinary surgical care.

SunTech Vet40

SunTech Vet40
The SunTech Vet40 Portable Veterinary Multiparameter Monitor

Designed for use in the operating room, the Vet40 monitor tracks vital signs with precision while being portable for use in exam rooms or other parts of the clinic. It offers a full range of monitoring features - including non-invasive blood pressure, temperature, SpO2, ECG, and optional EtCO2 and respiratory rate - making it suitable for every stage of care: before, during, and after procedures. For added convenience, Vet40 can also be programmed to take automatic readings at regular intervals.

The Vet40 monitor uses SunTech's Advantage Vet blood pressure technology - an algorithm specifically designed for animals - to ensure accurate and consistent readings in companion animals. To help reduce stress in nervous pets, Vet40 operates very quietly and allows users to turn off or adjust alarms and sound alerts.

The Vet40 is a compact, rechargeable device designed for maximum portability and convenience. It is designed with a 5-inch touchscreen and offers the option to connect to an external display for an expanded viewing experience. The monitor is capable of storing up to 960 data points and 48 waveform traces, even when powered off. Data can be easily transferred to a reporting application on a PC via Bluetooth or a USB-C cable, making it easy to print or save reports. The Vet40's bold new Emperor Purple armour doesn't just turn heads - it symbolizes the innovation driving its advanced technology.

The Vet40 is intended for use exclusively by, or under the supervision of, a licensed veterinarian. Discover the full range of SunTech Medical's clinical grade, non-invasive blood pressure products and cutting edge technologies. Contact us at 1-800-421-8626 or visit www.suntechmed.com to learn more and elevate your veterinary care!

Contact Information

Marissa Bellard
Marketing Manager
mbellard@suntechmed.com

.

SOURCE: SunTech Medical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vet40-is-here-cutting-edge-portable-multiparameter-monitor-for-veteri-1049246

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
