Brea, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Tradewinds Universal (OTC Pink: TRWD), a diversified holding company based in Brea, California, is pleased to announce that it has officially become a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol TRWD. As an SEC current fully reporting entity, this milestone marks a significant step in the company's commitment to transparency, growth, and value creation.

With its beginning roots in the health and nutrition space, Tradewinds Universal continues to expand its presence through its first holding and flagship brand, UP Proteins, which develops and markets sustainable protein products.

Tradewinds Universal is actively developing an acquisition strategy to enhance shareholder value while emphasizing a non-dilutive growth strategy-intending to avoid the issuance of additional shares. This approach underscores the company's commitment to building long-term value and maintaining shareholder equity.

On July 1, 2025, OTCMarkets Group implemented a significant update to its market structure by eliminating the OTC PINK tier and introducing the OTCID designation. As part of this update, SEC Current Reporting Companies must now enroll in the OTCMarkets service to be represented at the OTCID level. Tradewinds Universal is currently in the process of joining the OTCMarkets platform to comply with this requirement and ensure continued transparency to its investors.

Investors can also view the company's full and up-to-date filings on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov.

"Going public under the TRWD ticker is a pivotal achievement for our company," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "It reflects both the hard work that has brought us here and our broader vision to build a sustainable and growth-oriented enterprise. We're committed to leveraging our position to pursue acquisitions and innovations that align with our mission and values."

