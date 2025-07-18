Anzeige
Signify shareholders appoint As Tempelman to Board of Management

Press Release

July 18, 2025

Signify shareholders appoint As Tempelman to Board of Management

Eindhoven, The Netherlands -Signify(Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) has appointed As Tempelman to the Board of Management, effective September 1, 2025. The appointment was the only agenda item at the EGM.

As Tempelman will fulfil the role of CEO of Signify, and succeed Željko Kosanovic, who holds the position on an interim basis until September 1. Željko will continue in his role as CFO and member of the Board of Management.

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:


Corporate Communications
Tom Lodge
Tel: +31 6 5252 5416
E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

Investor Relations
Thelke Gerdes
Tel: + 31 6 1801 7131
E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

About Signify
Signifyand hold the EcoVadisPlatinum rating, placing in the top one percentof companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn, Instagramand X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relationspage.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ,Interact, ColorKinetics,Dynalite,Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Attachment

  • 20250718-signify-shareholders-appoint-as-tempelman (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d138bd78-b579-4840-b9ca-a3bfdd1acd90)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
