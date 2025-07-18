The International Folk Art Market: International Folk Art Market Sets Organizational Record

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / The International Folk Art Market (IFAM) is pleased to announce a record-breaking 3.88 million dollars in sales during its 21st annual market from July 10-13, 2025, at the Railyard Park in Santa Fe. In addition to this year's record sales, IFAM hosted 20,000 visitors who attended to shop and interact with approximately 150 artists and cooperatives from 57 countries. This is the first time since the pandemic that IFAM attendance has crossed the 20,000 visitor mark.

Multicolores at the IFAM Sustainability tent 2025. Photo © Christine Alexander



"In a world that too often divides us, the International Folk Art Market brought 57 countries together through handmade art, shared stories and mutual respect. This year's Market proved that when we invest in human creativity and cultural exchange, we don't just sell art-we build connection, resilience and hope. With $3.88 million in artist sales and over 20,000 attendees, IFAM 2025 was a global act of resistance against isolation and fear. Folk art is an economic engine and tangible memory of person-to-person exchange between artists and visitors. And this year, the world showed up to say, "We see you and we value you." The International Folk Art Market is proof that economies can be built on care, creativity, and cooperation and still thrive," said IFAM executive director, Stacey Edgar.

Of the 150 exhibitors at this year's market, 39 were new artists and one new country, Austria, was represented. This year, volunteer numbers were up by 100 people. Approximately 1,500 volunteers provided IFAM with over 11,103.4 hours of service valued at $386,287 (according to the 2025 volunteer value calculation provided by Independent Sector and Do Good Institute).

IFAM also awarded the inaugural Folk Art Innovation Awards sponsored by JoAnn and Bob Balzer. Six juried IFAM artists won a total of $10,000. The awards were presented to winning artists, recognizing excellence in design, materials, process, color, originality-with one overall 'Innovator of the Year.'

2025 Innovator of the Year Award:

Agus Ismoyo Isnugroho Barbaran Segaragunung Culture House - Indonesia

Innovation Award: COLOR

Anitha N | Siddi Kavand - INDIA

Innovation Award: MATERIALS

Artisans Sustainable Development Association - INDIA

Innovation Award: INNOVATION

Jeronimo Coll y Familia- ARGENTINA

Innovation Award: DESIGN

Luis Méndez Artesanos S.L .- SPAIN

Innovation Award: ORIGINALITY

Tetyan Skoromna - UKRAINE

Next year's International Folk Art Market returns on July 9, through July 12, 2026, at the Railyard Park. Tickets go on sale on January 1, 2026. Sign up for the IFAM newsletter to receive alerts and notification of events happening throughout the year at folkartmarket.org

About IFAM:

The International Folk Art Market envisions a world that values the dignity and humanity of the handmade, honors timeless cultural traditions, and supports the work of artisans serving as entrepreneurs and catalysts for positive social change. For additional information about the market and much more, please visit: folkartmarket.org

Contact Information

Audrey Rubinstein

Publicist

audrey@themettaagency.com

505-490-5029





SOURCE: The International Folk Art Market

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/international-folk-art-market-sets-organizational-record-1049914