Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18
[18.07.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.07.25
IE000LZC9NM0
5,322,133.00
USD
0
41,525,659.02
7.8024
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.07.25
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,479,043.00
EUR
0
19,821,476.23
5.6974
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.07.25
IE000GETKIK8
1,935,016.00
GBP
0
20,168,759.98
10.423
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.07.25
IE000XIITCN5
616,779.00
GBP
0
4,999,898.12
8.1065