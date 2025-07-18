The Spanish government has kicked off its first grid-access tender for 3,681 MW at eight transmission nodes across six regions, targeting areas with large-scale industrial demand. From pv magazine Spain Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) has launched its first tender to allocate grid capacity at eight electricity transmission nodes in Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Galicia, and the Basque Country. The total access capacity amounts to 3,681 MW and corresponds to nodes where major industrial developments have submitted requests. ...

