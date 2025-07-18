Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 18

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 18 July 2025

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 17 July 2025, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,897.94p

Including income: 4,920.54p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


