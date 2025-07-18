Anzeige
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
18.07.2025 16:02 Uhr
ProBuilt Software Inc: ProBuilt Software Announces Licensing Program for Its Multitasking, In-Browser, Patent-Pending Software Design Architecture

Patent-pending floating forms architecture now available to license - for software companies ready to scale, stand out, and redefine the future of SaaS.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / ProBuilt Software today announced licensing access to its patent-pending floating forms and data stacking architecture - a radical departure from the one-page-at-a-time (OPAT) model that has dominated cloud software for over 25 years.

ProBuilt Software's Logo

ProBuilt Software's Logo
ProBuilt Software's logo - Redefining SaaS architecture with floating forms and data stacking. Now licensing.

This isn't an enhancement. It's a full-blown architectural shift - already proven in production - Free-Floating Forms is the first of these two core technologies. Remarkably, ProBuilt's technology maximizes productivity by allowing users to open and utilize unlimited independent "floating-forms" - each interacting with the database, each other and other users simultaneously within a single browser window.

Data Stacking is the second of these two core technologies. Instead of delivering one list at a time, one body of data at a time, and forcing users to open and close lists continuously, each user can simultaneously open and utilize as many lists and bodies of data at a time as they wish.

"Our patent-pending 'Floating-Forms' technology is the much-needed solution to the antiquated, painfully inefficient 'one-page-at-a-time' design standard that has plagued every browser-based online software application ever made in the last twenty-five years. For companies looking to gain or protect market share, this is the shot they cannot afford to miss." said Michael Till, CEO of ProBuilt Software

Licensing is now open.
Framework access is available to software companies, digital platform builders, and enterprise developers seeking to stay relevant - or pull ahead - in a market about to experience seismic change.

This is the foundation of the next generation of SaaS. And for the first time, it's available to license.

Contact:
Licensing@ProBuiltSoftware.com
www.ProBuiltSoftware.com

SOURCE: ProBuilt Software Inc

ProBuilt Software's multitasking UI in action.

ProBuilt Software's multitasking UI in action.
ProBuilt Software's multitasking UI in action: Multiple floating forms and data grids - all live, all interactive, all within a single browser window.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/probuilt-software-announces-licensing-program-for-its-multitaskin-1049887

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
