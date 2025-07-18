Smart Factory Market worth $169.73 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart factory market is projected to reach USD 104.42 billion in 2025 and USD 169.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Technological advancements such as industrial IoT, AI, and edge computing are key drivers of the smart factory market. As real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and production optimization become business priorities, the demand for connected, automated, and data-driven manufacturing systems is growing. Industries are increasingly adopting smart factory solutions to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and enhance product quality. Additionally, rising focus on sustainability, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance supports the global shift toward smart factories across the automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and other manufacturing sectors.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 104.42 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 169.73 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Solution, Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Bridging gap between IT and OT systems Key Market Opportunities Adoption of 5G in next-generation smart factories Key Market Drivers Growing emphasis on improving energy efficiency, optimizing resource utilization, and minimizing production costs



By component, the industrial robots segment is projected to register significant CAGR during forecast period.

The industrial robots segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the smart factory market during the forecast period. This growth is mainly driven by the rising need for automation, precision, and speed in manufacturing operations across automotive, electronics, and food & beverages industries. Industrial robots help companies handle repetitive tasks, reduce human errors, improve productivity, and lower labor costs. These robots are widely adopted for welding, material handling, packaging, and assembly on factory floors. Advancements in robotics technology, such as integrating sensors, AI, and machine learning, enhance robot performance and flexibility, allowing them to work alongside human workers safely and efficiently. Collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining popularity among small and medium-sized enterprises for their ease of use and quick return on investment. In addition, the increasing push toward Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives encourages businesses to invest in robotic automation to stay competitive and meet growing customer demands. As manufacturers focus on digital transformation and scalable automation solutions, the demand for industrial robots is expected to rise rapidly. This trend positions the industrial robots segment as a key growth area in the global smart factory market.

By industry, the oil & gas segment accounted for significant share of smart factory market in 2024.

The oil & gas industry held a significant share of the smart factory market in 2024, driven by the growing need for operational efficiency, safety, and cost control across exploration, production, and refining operations. Companies in this sector increasingly adopt smart factory technologies to improve real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote asset management in both onshore and offshore environments. Digital solutions such as industrial IoT, AI-driven analytics, robotics, and cloud-based platforms help oil & gas firms reduce downtime, enhance decision-making, and optimize production output. Smart sensors and automation tools monitor pipeline integrity, equipment health, and environmental conditions to avoid accidents and ensure compliance with regulations. Additionally, the volatile nature of global oil prices and the rising demand for energy security are prompting oil & gas players to modernize their infrastructure. Smart factory technologies support safer and more reliable operations, especially in harsh and hazardous environments. With increasing focus on digital transformation and energy efficiency, the oil & gas segment is expected to continue playing a key role in the growth of the global smart factory market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific to exhibit significant CAGR in smart factory market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant CAGR in the smart factory industry during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, strong government support, and rising demand for automation across various sectors. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India actively invest in digital manufacturing technologies to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. China's "Made in China 2025" and India's "Make in India" and PLI schemes are promoting large-scale adoption of industrial IoT, AI, robotics, and cloud-based automation systems. Additionally, Japan and South Korea are advancing in AI-enabled robotics and smart production to remain competitive in high-tech exports. The growing need for real-time data, quality control, energy management, and predictive maintenance is accelerating the shift toward smart manufacturing practices in automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries. The region's large industrial base, rising labor costs, and increasing focus on flexible and connected production lines further support market growth. With strong policy backing and rising digital adoption, Asia Pacific is expected to remain a high-growth region in the global smart factory market during the forecast period.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the smart factory companies include ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and Schneider Electric (France).

