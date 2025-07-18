Ionly introduces the XYZ 5 kWh residential battery, featuring 90% European-sourced components and advanced reparability, from its base in Valencia, Spain. From ESS News Spanish storage system manufacturer Ionly has officially launched its Ionly XYZ 5 kWh rechargeable residential battery. The new battery was presented at the Solar & Storage Live Dubai Congress. Alejandro Desco, CEO and co-founder of Ionly, stated that 90% of the battery's components are produced in Europe. Key elements manufactured in Spain include the Battery Management System (BMS) electronics and proprietary software, plastic ...

