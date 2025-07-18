Germany's battery storage capacity is rapidly expanding, nearing 2 million installations by the end of the first half of 2025. From ESS News Germany's official registry of energy installations recorded nearly 2 million battery storage systems in operation at the end of the first half of 2025. This figure, now unofficially but safely surpassed into July , includes a gross power capacity of 14. 535 GW and a usable storage capacity of nearly 22. 1 GWh. PV home storage systems constitute the majority of these installations, with 1. 967 million small battery storage units (up to 20 kW) accounting ...

