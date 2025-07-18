A Guardian Angel Adoptions: Utah Adoption Agencies Under Attack: One Utah Agency Responds and Advocates for Pro-Women and Pro-Choice

Respected and reputable adoption agency responds to inaccurate and false allegations made by small online journal.

SANDY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / On April 18 of this year "The Times," a small online journal out of the UK, issued an article titled Inside Utah's "human marketplace" for adopted babies . The article was an "exposé" of sorts, attempting to uncover the dark underbelly of the adoption world and in doing so named A Guardian Angel Adoptions (AGAA) as one of the main offenders.

Responding to Inaccurate Claims

Adoption law, A Guardian Angel Adoptions responds to inaccurate claims made by article

This isn't the first time adoption agencies have come under scrutiny and that criminal or unconscionable practices have been uncovered within the adoption world. There are agencies that are self-serving or are motivated by money, taking advantage of birth mothers and adoptive families alike.

But what happens when the agencies who follow all the rules and work to improve processes (like AGAA) get grouped in with the agencies who aren't following adoption laws, scam people out of money, or are involved in illegal practices? Who is working to ensure that the false claims they're making without fact checking, calling these agencies for comment, or throwing accusations around without provocation are being held to a higher journalistic standard?

It took very little digging into the actual agency itself to determine that A Guardian Angel Adoptions is not one of the offenders. In fact, they are just as interested in holding these offenders accountable for the malpractice that affects everyone. Just because they happen to be in Utah doesn't immediately make AGAA an irresponsible agency.

After interviewing Yvonne Johanson (Executive Director), members of her staff, and some of the clients that AGAA has served (including many birth moms) it's easy to see how this agency is able to stand apart from others and it's clear why they are known as an industry leader.

AGAA was founded and many founding protocols established based on Yvonne's own personal experience of adopting her son many years ago. Not only did she and her birth mother experience unethical practices during their adoption but she saw many questionable practices in how this agency operated, as well as countless missed opportunities to show love, compassion and empathy to her expectant birth mother and to her own family.

Yvonne says she saw many ways she could change the adoption experience to make it easier for everyone involved and in doing so allow adoptive parents and expectant mothers the space needed to focus on building relationships with each other instead of putting out fires that can be created by careless practices or inattentiveness.

Yes, reform is needed in this space. But for as many subpar agencies that exist, there are those who, like A Guardian Angel Adoptions, work hard to improve their business practices so that each expectant/birth mother they interact with knows she has someone she can turn to for advice, help, support, but most of all love, without the pressure to make any specific decision.

Rather than taking legal action against these groups who haven't done their research (pretty much every single claim made regarding AGAA in the above mentioned article was inaccurate) or who are targeting them without provocation, Yvonne has decided to deal with this attack like she does every other difficult thing she has encountered-she's responded with facts and transparency. In an attempt to protect her agency and the birth mothers and families who put their trust in her, Yvonne has written a letter to set the record straight on each inaccurate claim listed in the article.

You can read her response HERE

