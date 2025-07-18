JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces Participating Line Up for the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

- Video webcasts to be available on-demand Tuesday, July 22nd

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the participating company line up for the Virtual Investor "What's Your Story" Summer Spotlight. On-demand presentations will be available beginning Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

For the event, management from the participating companies will dive deeper into their dedication to their respective companies, how they got to where they are today and provide insight into why they are so passionate about the products and programs in development.

The participating companies include:

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX)

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX)

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. (NYSE American: AIM)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: NVNO)

Exxel Pharma (Private)

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI)

iTolerance, Inc. (Private)

Kaida BioPharma (Private)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI)

All investors and interested parties will be able to access the list of participating companies at virtualinvestorco.com. The on-demand presentations will be available on the Virtual Investor website, as well as the Investor sections of the respective company websites.

To access all Virtual Investor events, visit www.virtualinvestorco.com.

JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are paid consultants to the participating companies. JTC Team and Virtual Investor Co. are investor relations and corporate communications firms. Any content included in this release shall not be construed as an offer to purchase securities of the applicable companies. Interested parties are responsible for conducting their own due diligence and are encouraged to review the companies' websites and the SEC website for the latest information and filings on each company.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on X and LinkedIn.

