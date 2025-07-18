Equity Insider: New Mills, Fresh Capital, And High-Grade Drills Fuel Next Leg Of The Gold Bull Market

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity InsiderNews Commentary - The demand for gold is going up, as central banks are increasingly buying gold from local mines as the price in 2025 continues to make gains. Higher gold prices lead to higher market interest in miners, and according to VanEck analysts, gold is holding firm as junior miners are regaining momentum. Now as retail investors discern the present gold opportunity, explorers and producers making well-timed progress include Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE) (OTCQX: ORZCF), G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF), Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE-American: GAU) (TSX: GAU), and Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA).

Even with gold holding firm, shares of gold miners remain deeply discounted, suggesting ample room for a catch-up move. As the precious metal stays comfortably over the US$3,300 per ounce price point, several analysts are believing in an upcoming US$4,00 price target. With the current gold bull market comfortably underway, analysts are pointing to how mining stocks outshine the physical commodities themselves.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) has moved a critical step closer to near-term cash flow after confirming that Nyati?Resources' processing facility-located on one of the Tembo mining licences-is on track to begin commissioning within the next four to six weeks.

"It was impressive to see the scale and quality of construction firsthand," said David Scott, Managing Director Tanzania & Director of LVG, following a recent site visit. "The Nyati team has delivered a well-engineered plant with strong attention to detail across all critical circuits. With commissioning just weeks away, the site is clearly in the final stages of readiness. This facility will play a key role in enabling our development strategy at Tembo and beyond."

The fully permitted site already hosts an operating 120-tpd carbon-in-pulp plant; construction of a second unit is anticipated to lift total capacity past 600?tpd and add dual regrind mills, high-capacity leach tanks, and grid-tied power with standby generation.

Final equipment tests are under way, Run-of-Mine (ROM) pads are stocked with commissioning material, and both companies are negotiating a binding toll-milling agreement that would give Lake?Victoria?Gold exclusive access to the facility for Tembo mineralized material while outlining capital contributions and revenue-sharing terms.

The Nyati milestone dovetails with Lake?Victoria?Gold's7,750-m drill program at Area?C, the highest-grade zone of its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project 12?km from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine.

Drilling combines 3,750?m of tight-grid RC work for ore-waste definition with 4,000?m of step-out holes targeting strike and depth extensions. Notable hits to date include 6.8?m at 14.6?g/t gold from 33.2?m and 2?m at 7.5?g/t from 22?m, reinforcing Area?C as the starter pit and supporting final pit optimisation ahead of a construction decision expected after Q3?2025.

"We've designed this program to maximize Imwelo's short-term production readiness while extending the upside case," said Marc Cernovitch, President and CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "The drill data will help us finalize early mine scheduling, validate pit design, and potentially unlock high-grade extensions. With Area C now fully defined as our initial production zone, we're making meaningful progress toward becoming Tanzania's next gold producer."

Management is running a parallel 3,000-m RC campaign at the Tembo Project's Ngula?1 target, where historic intercepts reached 28.57?g/t over 3?m from 54 m, and 17.6?g/t over 1.5?m from 31m.

Shallow drilling aims to outline early-feed material for Nyati while mapping a two-kilometre structural corridor. Should JV processing start as planned, Tembo could generate first revenue even before Imwelo breaks ground, creating a staggered, lower-risk production ramp.

Beyond self-directed work, LVG retains upside from its 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu mine, which carries up to US?$45?million in contingent payments tied to discoveries. A gold prepay with Monetary?Metals covering up to 7,000?oz and an C$11.52?million strategic financing commitment from Taifa?Group keep the treasury healthy.

With drills turning on two fronts, plant access secured, and majors spending next door, Lake?Victoria?Gold has transitioned from pure explorer to imminent producer with multiple, low-capex paths to cash flow.

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE) (OTCQX: ORZCF) produced 27,548?oz of gold in Q2?2025 and ended the quarter with US?$72.6?million in cash.

"Q2 was another solid operating quarter at Bomboré, with gold production in line with plan," said Patrick Downey, President and CEO of Orezone. "The Company remains well-positioned to achieve its 2025 production guidance of 115,000-130,000 ounces, with Q4 expected as the strongest quarter."

Orezone reports its stage-1 hard-rock expansion at the Bomboré mine is on time and on budget for mill commissioning and first gold in Q4?2025. The company reaffirmed 2025 guidance of 115?000-130?000?oz and is already evaluating a stage-2 expansion that could lift annual output to as much as 250?000?oz.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) hit nameplate capacity at its Tocantinzinho mine, with the plant averaging 12?890?tpd for 30 straight days and producing 42?587?oz of gold in Q2-a 20?% jump over Q1.

"The team at TZ has delivered an impressive Q2 following the SAG mill liner challenges earlier this year, leading to a successful ramp up to nameplate throughput," said Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and CEO of G Mining. "Since implementing the new liner, the mill has operated with excellent stability, higher throughput, and robust gold recoveries. These results demonstrate our technical capabilities and disciplined execution, keeping us firmly on track to achieve our 2025 production targets."

G?Mining?Ventures lifted gold recovery to 90.3?% after replacing SAG-mill liners and says new fleet arrivals should boost mining rates in H2. Management kept full-year guidance of 175?000-200?000?oz intact and highlighted steady safety performance with zero lost-time incidents.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE-American: GAU) (TSX: GAU) recently released deep-step-out results at the Abore deposit, including 36?m at 2.5?g/t gold within a system that now extends 200?m below the reserve pit across 1.2?km of strike. Galiano intersected mineralized granite in all four holes, confirming potential for bulk underground mining beneath the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana.

"Intersecting mineralized granite in all four deep holes of this program is an important step in advancing our understanding of the blue-sky underground expansion potential at Abore," stated Matt Badylak, President and CEO of Galiano. "These results continue to build on the success from our previous drilling campaigns and confirm that the controlling structures and host lithologies that characterize the Abore mineralizing system are present and fertile well below any areas previously drilled to date."

A follow-up infill program is under way to test additional extensions and feed future resource growth.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) closed a US$425?million equity financing that will cover the equity portion of a larger project-finance package for its Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho. Perpetua has also applied for up to US?$2?billion in debt funding from the U.S. EXIM Bank and is negotiating a royalty or streaming deal linked to reclamation guarantees.

The company expects these funds to fully cover the estimated US?$2.2?billion construction cost and position Stibnite for a late-2025 build start, pending final permits and EXIM approval.

