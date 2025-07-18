Preservative-Free Eye Drops Market Size to reach US$1.67 billion in 2031 | CAGR of 4.3% | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global preservative-free eye drops market is growing significantly with the increasing prevalence of ocular diseases.

The global preservative-free eye drops market is expected to reach US$1.67 billion in 2031 from US$1.21 billion in 2024. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2031. The increasing prevalence of ocular diseases, the aging global population, surging awareness for chemical-free products, and supportive regulations and recommendations fuel market growth. However, limited availability of such products in the market and shorter shelf life hinder market growth.

The preservative-free eye drops market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and distribution channel. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

Overview of Report Findings

Increasing Prevalence of Ocular Diseases:

Age-related complications such as cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration are among the top causes of vision loss globally. As per the report 'Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Epidemiology, Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, and Treatment' published in 2022, age-related macular degeneration impacts over 200 million people worldwide and is expected to reach 300 million by 2040. As per the WHO 2023, in Europe, approximately 90 million people have some form of vision impairment or blindness, representing ~9% of the population. The prevalence of these complications highlights the need for efficient eye care treatment. Preservative-free eye drops provide a safer option for people suffering from chronic eye diseases, reducing the risk of preservative-related irritation and toxicity.

Rising Aging Population:

With age, individuals become more prone to dry eye syndrome, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and cataracts. These disorders need to be treated long-term or even for a lifetime through ophthalmic solutions. But conventional preservative-containing eye drops such as those containing benzalkonium chloride (BAK), are known to induce or worsen irritation, inflammation, and injury to the ocular surface, particularly with prolonged use.

Elderly patients are susceptible to such side effects because of thinner tear films and lower regenerative capacity of the ocular surface. Preservative-free eye drops, which provide a milder and safer option, are increasingly being favored among this population. The tendency is particularly prominent in industrialized nations with an accelerating aging population, including Japan, Germany, and the US. It is also gaining prominence in China and India. Clinicians today are inclined to prescribe preservative-free drugs for older patients with chronic diseases. With the world population aged 60 and above expected to double by the year 2050, demand for safer, better-tolerated ophthalmic products will surge, driving market growth.

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the preservative free eye drops market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the preservative free eye drops market is segmented into single dose and multiple dose. The single-dose segment held a larger share of the market in 2024, and it is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2025-2031.

Based on application, the preservative free eye drops market has been segmented into dry eye disease (DED), eye allergy/ infection, glaucoma, retinal disorders, and other indications. The dry eye disease segment held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2025-2031.

In terms of distribution channel, the preservative free eye drops market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. The online pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2025-2031.

The preservative free eye drops market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the preservative free eye drops market are Nemera, Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Eyekare Kilitch Ltd., Essex Bio-Technology Limited, Pillar5 Pharma Inc., iVIZIA, Allergan PLC, CorneaCare Inc.

Trending Topics: Dry Eye Disease (DED) Treatment, Glaucoma Therapeutics, Allergic Conjunctivitis Treatment, Contact Lens Care Products, Ophthalmic Surgical Products, Natural and Organic Eye Care Products, Pediatric Eye Care, etc.

Global Headlines on Preservative Free Eye Drops Market

Lumify Preservative Free Redness-Reducing Eye Drops Launch in US

Alcon Announces US Launch of New SYSTANE PRO Preservative-Free, Revolutionizing Dry Eye Relief With Its Long-Lasting Formula

Conclusion

The preservative free eye drops market is growing, driven primarily by the rising prevalence of chronic ocular diseases, an aging global population, and increasing consumer awareness of the adverse effects associated with preservatives. Advances in sterile packaging technologies have made preservative-free formulations more accessible and convenient. Additionally, soaring demand for safer, natural, and more tolerable eye care products aligns with broader healthcare and lifestyle trends. However, higher production costs and limited availability in certain regions limit growth. Overall, the market's future looks promising as healthcare providers and consumers prioritize ocular safety and comfort, making preservative-free eye drops a vital segment in the evolving ophthalmic therapeutics landscape.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders-including manufacturers, healthcare providers, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies-along with valuable insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

