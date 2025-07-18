Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2025) - Lions International marked several key milestones at the 107th Lions International Convention held in Orlando, Florida, USA. Nearly 9,500 Lions from just under 150 countries gathered for this premier event to reconnect with fellow members from around the globe, explore new strategies for strengthening and expanding clubs, and celebrate another impactful year of service to communities in need.

Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the dedication of more than 1.4 million Lions and Leos made it possible to serve nearly 318 million people worldwide. During this period, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) - the charitable arm of Lions Clubs International - awarded more than $44.4 million in grants, bolstering Lions' humanitarian efforts and helping to meet critical needs both locally and globally.

"Serving as International President has been the honor of a lifetime," said 2024-2025 Lions Clubs International President and current LCIF Chairperson Fabrício Oliveira. "This past year, I witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication of Lions across the world - from remote villages to bustling cities - united by a shared purpose to serve and make their mark in communities everywhere."

Highlights from the 107th Lions International Convention included world-class entertainment from musicians and performers, and a Parade of Nations that celebrated the cultures and diversity of Lions and Leos worldwide. Engaging seminars and an inspiring keynote address from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps, which challenged Lions to work toward their goals and always give their best efforts to make an impact in their communities.

Lions honored non-profit organization Obras Sociais Irmã Dulce (OSID) with the Lions International Humanitarian Award, the association's highest honor given to an individual or an organization for exemplary humanitarian efforts. Additionally, Lions celebrated the winners of the 2024-2025 Peace Poster Contest and Peace Essay Contest, where young people ages 11-13 share their ideas for a more peaceful world.

The Lions International Convention also served as a catalyst for Lions and Leos to do some good during their time in Orlando. Volunteers participated in a handful of impactful service projects, including creating fleece blankets for Orlando's Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital, serving nutritious meals to people in need, stocking local food pantries, boxing up hygiene kits that will support worldwide communities vulnerable to hygiene-related illnesses and making soft yarn wigs for children undergoing complex medical treatments around the Orlando area.

A.P. Singh, esteemed business professional and Kolkata, India resident, was elected as the 2025-2026 international president of Lions Clubs International. A member of the Calcutta Vikas Lions Club and LCIF advocate, Singh will lead the largest membership-based humanitarian organization in the world. In this role, he will oversee global membership growth, support LCIF and inspire clubs to meet the growing needs of neighborhoods worldwide through service.

"Lions are a force for good in every part of the world," said Singh. "As International President, I am committed to championing our varied global causes, promoting unity in diversity - harnessing our global strength to meet local needs, empowering our youth, and leave a legacy of compassion, innovation, and impactful service for generations to come."

Find photos, recordings and more details about the 107th Lions Clubs International Convention at https://lionscon.lionsclubs.org/.

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

