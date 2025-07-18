Stage Point Europe Launches Its RWA Token $SPET, Setting it up as a Bridge Between Crypto and Real Estate

Stage Point Europe innovates traditional finance with its launch of the $SPET token, making a revolution in real-world asset (RWA) investments through NFTs, smart contracts, and tokenized real estate access.

PRAGUE, CZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / This week was STORMING after CONFIDENTIAL documents leaked the creation of a new RWA token by top-tier American investors.

An RWA token backed by institutional giants and real estate wealth. With a very first listing on BitMart and expansion to Tier 1 exchanges, $SPET is poised to change the way individuals invest in real estate, leveraging NFTs and smart contracts to tokenize ownership and unlock secure, transparent income streams. Insiders are ALREADY calling it "the next 100x gem." with a potential for the decades long token growth future.

THE SPET WILL LEAD THE REVOLUTION OF THE REAL WORLD ASSET TOKENISATION.

The launch follows a series of high-level leaks suggesting that American financial elites are quietly fueling a new phase in crypto infrastructure. The speculation has now materialized: $SPET is here, and Wall Street is watching.

SPET leads the RWA movement with a hybrid system that combines the tradition of real estate with the flexibility of digital assets.

How it works:

Buy an NFT on stagepointeurope.com and SPET on BitMart and other exchanges; Stake your NFT and SPET; Earn rewards in stablecoins and $SPET tokens; At the end of staking, we BUY BACK your NFT.

You receive your original investment back, plus interest in stablecoins and additional $SPET tokens.

You receive the profit as if you were the OWNER of the REAL ESTATE in the U.S.

At the end of the staking period, Stage Point Europe buys the NFT back, guaranteeing full principal return, accrued interest, and token rewards.

As analytics reported this project is:

The First RWA using NFTs backed by real estate;

The First to offer public RWA tracking in real time;

The First staking model where you receive back your full NFT value plus interest;

The First token backed by BILLION-dollar Wall Street players.

"We are the first project that turns the full value of an NFT at the end of the staking period," said Whitney Quillen, CEO and Founder of Stage Point Fund. "Our system is backed by real estate, driven by compliance, and scaled through innovation."

Unlike other RWA ventures, Stage Point Europe offers complete public transparency. Every dollar invested is traceable in real time via their open tracking dashboard , offering peace of mind and verifiable guarantees.

Stage Point Capital, LLC, based in the United States and managing over $70 million in assets, acts as the corporate guarantor. With a portfolio of income-generating real estate and secured loans, Stage Point Capital has delivered consistent yields to investors for more than a decade. SPET aims to lead a 50 trillion real estate market in the US.

WHO IS BEHIND STAGE POINT?

WHITNEY QUILLEN - CEO & Founder of Stage Point Capital

Currently manages a fund exceeding $80 million in assets.

Successfully closed real estate transactions totaling over $3.5 billion.

Driving the launch of the most ambitious RWA infrastructure developed to date.

JAMES D. MARVER - TESLA's First Institutional Investor

Former member of Tesla's Board of Directors.

Co-founder of VantagePoint Capital, managing approximately $5 billion in assets.

Instrumental in high-profile exits, including Nokia, Google, Cisco, Myspace, and Alcatel.

Now fully backing $SPET with extensive strategic support.

Stage Point Capital's Adviser and Shareholder

JARETT LILLIAN - President of WISDOM TREE Investments (Wisdom Tree,inc. $127 billion AUM)

Pioneer of the Spot Bitcoin ETF.

Serving as a strategic advisor to Stage Point Capital, which is a corporate guarantor of Stage Point Europe.

Bridging the gap between Wall Street and Web3 initiatives.

Stage Point Capital' advisor (Advisory Board)

Whitney Quillen has committed over $3.5 billion in real estate deals through Stage Point entities and are now channeling that momentum into digital finance.

The funds collected from NFT sales are invested in U.S.-based real estate assets. Profits from rental income, appreciation, secured loans, and development projects power the returns.

Stage Point Europe operates with a VASP license in Europe and utilizes a fully compliant infrastructure. Its legal and financial operations are supported by audits from CertiK, KYC compliance by SumSub.

The $SPET token benefits from a unique financial engine: every stablecoin invested creates 2-3x liquidity through refinancing with traditional banks and U.S. institutions. This liquidity loop allows the project to scale within the $50 trillion U.S. real estate market while maintaining balance and delivering investor yields.

With a goal to reach $300 billion in market capitalization, the $SPET ecosystem is designed for sustainable growth. Key Allocations include NFT Rewards, Public Offering, IEO, Airdrop, Treasury, and Partner Incentives.

For more information, visit https://stagepointeurope.com .

About Stage Point Europe

Stage Point Europe is a registered virtual asset provider focused on unlocking real estate investment through digital innovation. The platform offers NFT staking, SPET token rewards, and transparent infrastructure backed by its U.S.-based guarantor, Stage Point Capital, LLC.

