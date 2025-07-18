Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063
ACCESS Newswire
18.07.2025 17:38 Uhr
117 Leser
Direct Relief and FedEx Respond to Texas Flooding With Critical Medical Aid

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / When severe flooding struck Texas, homes were destroyed, roads were impassable, and access to medical care became critical. In response, Direct Relief quickly mobilized to support healthcare providers and first responders on the front lines of the crisis.

Among the most urgent needs were emergency medical backpacks, packed with life-saving medications, medical tools, and essential supplies. These backpacks were requested to support ongoing search and rescue efforts and connect people facing flood effects with needed healthcare and services in the hardest-hit areas. However, with infrastructure severely disrupted, getting these supplies to where they were needed most was a challenge.

That's where FedEx stepped in. Through their in-kind shipping support, FedEx ensured the timely delivery of six emergency medical backpacks to Texas. They also funded the backpacks, making it possible for Direct Relief to provide this vital assistance.

These backpacks will supply healthcare workers and first responders with the necessary tools to care for flood survivors, helping them provide immediate relief in an already overwhelming situation. The collaboration between Direct Relief and FedEx highlights the importance of swift and reliable support in times of crisis, ensuring life-saving resources reach communities in need.

This effort underscores how organizations can come together to make a tangible difference when disaster strikes. With FedEx's logistics expertise and Direct Relief's response efforts, communities in Texas are receiving the support they need to recover and rebuild.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/direct-relief-and-fedex-respond-to-texas-flooding-with-critical-medical-aid-1050152

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
